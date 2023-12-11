Keep giving something to talk about! A new scandal has broken out in Freedom and all the Peru after, allegedly, the mayor of Trujillo, Arturo Fernandezhas designated as Education ManagerCulture, Youth and Sports a Einer Gilbert Alva Leónpopularly known as Makanaky. This appointment would have been made official through the resolution 746-2023-MPT on December 7, 2023.

The hiring of Makanaky unleashed a wave of criticism against Arturo Fernandez, who said that everything would be fake news created by his political opponents to denigrate his work. After this, the tiktoker has given a series of interviews in different media in Trujillo and has not held anything back. What did he say Makanaky after the controversy?

Trujillo: what did Makanaky say after being appointed and fired from the position of Education Manager?

In a recent interview, Makanaky revealed that he felt used by the mayor of Trujillo, Arturo Fernandez. According to Einer Alva León, the mayor “has used” his name and image and “that is not fair.” After these words, the tiktoker said: “If Castillo managed to be president, why can't I be an Education manager.”

What did Arturo Fernández say after the Makanaky hiring scandal?

“This type of journalism that Peru has. Journalists who sell themselves to the highest bidder, who are not interested in discrediting and all for dirty money,” he said. Arturo Fernandez through its official Facebook page. As indicated by the mayor of Trujillothe page of the Provincial Municipality of Trujillo was hacked to create the news of the alleged hiring of Makanaky as Education Manager.