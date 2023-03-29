Maria Julia Mantilla Garcia, better known within the medium as Maju, has managed to position itself as one of the most beloved entertainment figures by the Peruvian public. The former Miss Peru began her television career more than 10 years ago, however, in order to “En boca de todos” she momentarily said goodbye to one of the most special stages of her life: the driving. Although she returned to the screens a few months ago with the help of “Arriba mi gente”, her facet as a presenter is not the only one that she has experienced throughout her career.

in conversation with The Republic, the actress also told us how it has been to participate in more than one national production and how difficult it is to maintain a balance between work and family, especially when you are a public figure. On the other hand, she called for different characters from show business to join the solidarity aid that is being provided to all the people who have been affected by the heavy rains in the country.

Compared to other programs on the same schedule, “Arriba mi gente” is characterized by having a solidarity break. Do you think you stand out from the rest of television spaces?

I wouldn’t want to compare because I have a lot of friends who work on and host other TV shows. I can even tell you that in the program that I worked before on América Televisión, which was “En boca de todos” and the previous ones, beautiful things were also done, we had sequences that were of weekly social assistance. I think it depends on the format, what happens is that we have a lot of situational news that, of course, is guided and directed by Karina and Fernando, who are journalists.

Maju Mantilla joined “Arriba mi gente” at the beginning of 2023. Photo: Instagram

Recently, there was a controversy with a morning program that also expressed solidarity with the victims. Do you think that all this problem obscured the main purpose of the help they provided?

Perhaps it was the way it was approached, how the help was presented, no, I don’t know, maybe that’s why it received a lot of questions. But I do not doubt the good will of all. I believe that we all have to unite at this time, we all need to be together at this time. The collaboration of the companies is very important, but I know that there are many young people and families who come together in groups, all over the place they are putting together help and one also does it with good will, anonymously they also do it and where they can donate , is also there to donate.

Would you say they took advantage of the situation to project a good image with the public?

Well, there’s definitely everything, but I don’t want to single out anyone right now. I don’t want to do it because I don’t know, the only thing left to tell people is that in the end what counts most at this time is the help that reaches people. I believe that not only the one who is collaborating and getting the help and the products to donate with the people who show solidarity. Everything counts and for me obviously I applaud the work and generosity of all of them.

Like any format and TV program, there are criticisms, how do you handle this aspect in “Up my people”?

Oh go figure. Since I entered television and now that I have returned, I know that criticism has accompanied us because not everyone can like us. Some people love you very much, some receive you with affection and say: ‘How nice, Maju, to see you on television again, or what a beautiful group they have formed.’ But others, perhaps, do not see it that way. This is democracy and everyone chooses the program they like, the team they like, and criticism will always exist. It’s difficult, I’m telling you because I believe that working on television is not easy, any word of yours can be taken badly. Maybe you didn’t mean to say it in some way, but other people twist and misinterpret it, and that doesn’t make you a bad person. You are exposed to it.

Maju Mantilla returned to conducting by the hand of “Up my people.” Photo: composition LR/América TV/Latina

What do you think of detractors on social networks and what do you think is the main criticism from them?

Something that catches my attention because I have seen it, and not only in my case, but with any television host, is that on many occasions in the program there are very good things to highlight and rescue, but they are never named and never mentioned. share. Suddenly, at one point, they asked a question that the viewer did not like or said a bad word and they start to make fun of it, I do not understand why there is a desire to highlight the bad instead of the good and that negative rebounds in everyone sides.

I do not understand why there is a desire to highlight the bad instead of the good. Positive things never bounce back, that’s sad. You have to be very careful with social networks because there are people who also misinform, who share videos misinforming or hurting others and that is not right, I don’t think so. I am very sorry that there are people who create an account on any social network just to do that.

Before officially returning to television, you were part of the second season of “Maricucha”. Would you like to resume your path in acting?

I started on television as a host, but when I discovered that side of the actress, I liked it there too. I don’t want to rule it out. She made me feel that the producers trust me and tell me: ‘I want Maju in this character.’ I hope there are more producers or casting managers who call me. I happy with life.

Maju Mantilla is currently a TV host, she has also completed higher studies. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

Do you wish you could work as a host and actress or do you prefer to dedicate your time to only one of the two areas?

In 2018, I was in “En boca de todos”, but I was also recording the novel “I will find you again”, and I had also enrolled in an acting workshop. At that time, my daughter was very young and I felt that it was a great burden for me, but not only for me but also for my family because I was hardly at home. I would leave early and go to record, then I would leave the recording and drive to Pachacamac tired, return again in the afternoon to continue recording and at night I would go to the acting workshop. It was very exhausting, I realized (of) that I could not carry out a routine like this, especially if I have my children waiting at home.

Changing the subject, Miss Peru 2023 is already underway. What do you think of the world of beauty pageants currently in Peru?

Now they tend to give contests more screen, before they didn’t have so much bounce. In the past, when someone criticized a queen, she criticized her in these beauty forums that existed and that’s where all the misologists entered. Instead, now, you have Facebook, you have Instagram, you have TikTok, you have Twitter. What I like is that before they looked for very young candidates, you saw the participants and some were 17 years old. At that age there are many young women who were just trying to see what they were doing, what their vocation was. Instead, now, you see more mature young people, who already know what they want, who perhaps have already finished their degree or who already have work experience in something. I think it’s much better because that gives them more security and confidence in the contest, they are much more prepared.

What expectations do you have for this year’s Miss Peru?

I do not know this year’s candidates (for Miss Peru 2023), because they have not taken them to my program. The invitation has been made, at any time they wish to go, we will receive them and support them. I am sure (of) that we are going to have a very good candidate. The last two years we have had representatives who have been finalists in the contest, as was the case with Janick Maceta and Alessia Rovegno. That is the idea, I believe that our objective is to have our queen, but at the same time, that she remains among the finalists, that Peru always sounds in international competitions.

Former Peruvian model and athlete Maju Mantilla won Miss World 2004. Photo: AFP

Any favorite candidates?

I have seen some female candidates thanks to the media reporting on them. They all seem very pretty to me, but I would love to meet them personally, to talk with them. The most important thing is that everyone has the opportunity to be prepared and that they are happy participating in the contest. I think that the discussion will continue, but over time one is already checking who is the best because one is realizing how it develops, who is more prepared, who is more charismatic and, mainly, who has the power to reach people.