Is love over? Maju Mantilla and her husband, Gustavo Salcedoare on everyone’s lips due to the controversy unleashed by the preview of the most recent edition of the Magaly Medina program this Thursday, August 3. In the images, the athlete is seen getting into his car with an unknown woman, while his wife was working on her morning show.

What was the last post that Gustavo Salcedo dedicated to Maju Mantilla?

Gustavo Salcedo and Maju Mantilla They have a stable relationship of 10 years, with a marriage and children in common. Precisely for this reason, no Internet user expected the images broadcast by the Magaly Medina.

When everything was happy, the couple used to share much of their daily life on social networks and post romantic comments. The last post that Gustavo dedicated to the presenter of Latina was published on May 14, as part of the Mother’s Day celebrations in Peru.. Subsequently, neither Maju nor he have posted any other couple photos or comments.

Maju Mantilla and her husband used to share family moments on social networks. Photo: Gustavo Salcedo/Instagram

“Happy day to the most adventurous, most loving mother, most concerned about her children, most conceited, among a thousand other things. We love you so much, we thank you for everything you do. We are proud of you and all your effort. Today we have to pamper you and make sure you have a very happy time! With lots of love. Gus and the kids.” says the post on the profile of instagram of the husband of the host of ‘Arriba mi gente’. The message is accompanied by a photo of the whole family in Macchu Picchu.

