‘Maju’ Mantilla, model and TV host, is remembered for being a beauty queen. She knows what her higher studies are and where she did them.

Maria Julia Mantilla Garcia is the full name of the beauty queen who established herself as miss World from the year 2004. ‘Maju’, as she is known, currently leads an active life on TV, hosting mid-day programs.

Although her facets as a model and TV presenter are well known, the trujillana has academic experiences little known to the public. She knows below what her higher studies are. Also, find out where she made them.

What studies does ‘Maju’ Mantilla, Miss World 2004, have?

‘Maju’ Mantilla Not only is she one of the most endearing and beloved faces on TV, because even before participating in the beauty pageant that made her so well known nationwide, the model had other professional aspirations.

After finishing school, she had a first approach to modeling, since she was a hostess. Along with that, The TV host had a first inclination for Education, a career that would end up changing for Advertising.

Maju Mantilla, model and TV host, is remembered for being a beauty queen. She has studied Education and Advertising. Photo: Composition LR/Miss Universe News/Instagram Capture

In which universities did ‘Maju’ Mantilla study?

Mantilla García completed his higher studies at Education, at the National University of Trujillo (UNT). In that first year that she attended, she was named as queen of the UNT. She would later be nominated by the institution as a candidate to represent Trujillo.

In this way, she became Miss Peru World and, later, Miss World 2004. After her hectic schedule as Beauty Queen, changed Education for Advertising, at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (CPU).

There, she validated her studies at UNT, as she told Jaime Bayly in “El Francotirador” in 2006. However, it is unknown if the model completed her studies at that institution.

National university of Trujillo. Photo: Trujillo Headquarters

What does Maju Mantilla’s husband do?

According to his LinkedIn account, Gustavo Salcedo, the current husband of Maju Mantilla, has been collaborating since 2017 with aon, a British multi-service provider. He is in the position of commercial director.

In addition, Maju Mantilla’s husband is an industrial engineer by profession and is also a sculls athlete, he has even participated in the rowing discipline and even reached the Athens Olympic Games, where he was ranked number 21. In May of 2022, announced its classification to the Valledupar Bolivarian Games.

Gustavo Salcedo and the former beauty queen celebrated 10 years of marriage this 2023. Photo: Maju Mantilla/Instagram

Maju Mantilla returned to television as host of ‘Arriba mi gente’

After spending five years hosting ‘En boca de todos’, Maju Mantilla moved away from the cameras for a while and returned to television with Latina’s ‘Arriba mi gente’. Together with Karina Borrero, Santi Lesmes and Fernando Díaz, she is the main face of the new morning show.

“I am very happy to start a new stage,” he said. “I have received a warm welcome from the entire production team and other areas of the channel; in addition, I am reunited with great friends,” said the former beauty queen.