Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo are one of the most solid couples in the national show business; However, their relationship could be harmed after some images of the husband of the host of “Arriba mi gente” were released with a mysterious woman, whose identity is unknown. This was announced by the program Magaly Medinawhich will display all the details of this ampay this August 3rd. It should be noted that, after this event, the former beauty queen took a radical measure that surprised her followers.

What is the drastic measure that Maju Mantilla took after her husband’s ampay?

Following speculation about an alleged infidelity by the athlete Gustavo Salcedo towards his wife, Maju Mantilla, the former Miss World took a radical measure on her social networks.

In this sense, the former beauty queen decided to limit user comments on her Instagram account. It should be noted that the host of “Arriba mi gente” did this action after the preview that the program broadcast ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, in which the father of his children is seen with a female, who gets out of his car. Meanwhile, Maju was recording for her TV show.

Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo have one of the most stable marriages in Peruvian show business.

What did Gustavo Salcedo, Maju Mantilla’s husband, do after this controversy?

the athlete Gustavo Salcedolike his wife Maju Mantilla, prevented his followers from commenting on his social networks. For a few weeks, a series of rumors arose about a crisis in the marriage between the couple.

This occurred because the former beauty queen stopped sharing photos on social networks with her partner and, on her last birthday, celebrated on July 10, she stated that she was going through a difficult time.

“I feel a lot of love, I am very happy, I woke up sensitive, things happen, but I am happy to celebrate my birthday with you”said Mantilla on that occasion.