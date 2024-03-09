Maju Mantilla, well-known television host and winner of the prestigious title of Miss World 2004, generated great surprise among her followers when she was announced as part of the jury of one of the most important beauty pageants on the planet. The news was revealed during the development of the event that took place this Saturday, March 9, starting at 9.30 am

How was Maju Mantilla's participation in Miss World 2024?

Maju Mantilla maintained the suspense until the last moment, since she had not given any prior indications about her participation in Miss World 2024. It was known that the former beauty queen would be in India to cover the event as part of her work as host of 'Arriba mi gente' and as an actress, but her role as a jury took many by surprise.

This return of Mantilla to the competition, after 20 years—this time as a member of the jury—marked a significant moment in his career. Finally, it was revealed that the proposal to be part of the panel of judges was made to her at the last moment, and Mantilla accepted it with pleasure, which made evident her interest and commitment to the contest that saw her crowned as the second Peruvian in winning the Miss World crown, after Madeline Hartog-Bell Houghton, in 1967.

Meganne Young, model and presenter, had an emotional moment when remembering Mantilla as Miss World 2004, as she highlighted her career in the most important beauty pageant in the world. On the other hand, it was expected that the Peruvian representative, Lucia Arellana, She became the third Peruvian to win the contest, and followed in the footsteps of the Latina and Houghton presenter. However, despite her outstanding participation, she failed to advance to the top 12.

Maju Mantilla's return to the Miss World stage not only marked an exciting moment for her but also underlined her importance and continued relevance in the realm of beauty and entertainment. It is important to remember that the actress was also crowned at the Beauty Crown Theater, located on the island of Sanya, China. This event not only established her as one of the most beautiful women on the planet, but also positioned her as an icon of her.

Who won Mis Mundo 2024?

Finally, the title of Miss World 2024 was awarded to Krystyna Pyszková, representative of the Czech Republic, who beat more than a hundred competitors and won the crown. The first finalist in this edition was Yasmin Azaytoun, representative of Lebanon. The pageant, which lasted more than three hours, was presented by prominent filmmaker Karan Johar, known for directing Bollywood hits, and model Meganne Young, who was crowned Miss World 2013.

