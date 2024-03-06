It has been 20 years since Maju Mantilla was under everyone's eyes when she was crowned winner of Miss World 2004, when the event was held in China. The television host traveled to India, the country that hosts the contest in 2024, to cover the details and closely follow the performance of the Peruvian candidate, Lucía Arellanowho hopes to repeat history, just as the presenter of 'Arriba mi gente' did at the time.

How was Maju Mantilla's coronation at Miss World 2024?

The event took place on December 4, 2004, during the 54th Miss World, held at the Crown Beauty Theatre, Sanya, People's Republic of China. Maju Mantilla She advanced without difficulty through the different phases of the contest, but it was in the question segment in which the participant from Trujillo demonstrated her merit of the title.

In the final round of questions, they asked her what she was going to miss most about the city she was in, to which she responded: “What I am going to miss about Sanya (China) is the human quality that this great island has. because every morning they gave us a smile. While it is true, I cannot speak all languages, that smile is the language of the soul. Thank you, Sanya, for that big smile.” Minutes later she was crowned.

How was Maju Mantilla received at Miss World 2024?

This Wednesday, March 6, the former Miss World 2024, Maju Mantilla, came to India to cover everything about the pageant she had a chance to win two decades ago. The figure of Latina received a warm welcome from the organization of the event and, when she got out of the car, a group of musicians and dancers from that country were waiting for her.

In the midst of the hubbub, due to the presence of one of their former Miss World queens, they began to play melodies originating from that nation, so Maju herself could not help but follow the rhythm with some dance steps. In addition, they gave her an arrangement of flowers and a necklace.

Who is the Peruvian candidate for Miss World 2024?

Lucía Michelle Arellano Morí, originally from the renowned city of Iquitos, has developed an outstanding career prior to her foray into the international competition. Her designation as Miss Loreto and her notable performance at Miss Peru 2019, in which she managed to place herself in the top 7, demonstrate her beauty, intelligence, and charisma. In addition, her commitment to social causes and her success in business highlight her well-rounded profile and her dedication to her community and culture. Currently, she is Miss Peru World and is seeking the crown in India.

Lucía Arellano will compete for the Miss World crown. Photo: Instagram/Lucía Arellano

