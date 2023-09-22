On September 21, thousands of people around the world received yellow flowers from their partners or loved ones. However, Maju Mantilla was not one of them. The former beauty queen, who confirmed that she was separated from her a few months ago, referred to this celebration on her program, ‘Arriba mi gente’, and admitted that she was not lucky enough to have someone surprise her with this gift.

“I never received them. Thank you,” Mantilla declared, laughing, to the surprise of his driving companions. In addition to this, the presenter revealed that she did not fully understand this tradition, but that she would still have liked to have been given a bouquet of flowers: “I thought it was just a sunflower because I didn’t understand why. It’s nice that they give you flowers. I don’t understand, but I would still like to receive them.”

