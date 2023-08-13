Maju Mantilla reappeared on her social networks days after the dissemination of the images starring her husband Gustavo Salcedo and Mariana de la Vega. In this sense, the former Miss World was encouraged to publish a statement in which she indicated her full support for the father of her children in the face of this controversy. “Given this situation, I want to express that (he) has my absolute support,” she said. However, a nearby source to the couple confirmed their distancing in conversation with a local media.

What did the source close to Maju Mantilla say about the estrangement with her husband, Gustavo Salcedo?

In an exclusive interview with the newspaper El Popular, a source close to Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo told how their current relationship is after the ampay. Along these lines, he revealed that both can be seen together because of their role as parents of their two youngest children, but they no longer share a sentimental bond.

Let’s remember that Salcedo took a breather after being in the public eye and went on a family trip with Mantilla and their children to a destination in Peru. Apparently this would be strictly for the well-being of their little ones alone. “She is trying not to expose herself too much for her two children,” said the source close to El Popular.

On the other hand, he maintained that this distancing occurred before the dissemination of the images starring the spouse of the former Miss Peru. In this regard, he specified that it was even before Mantilla’s birthday, held on July 10.

“It was evident that something strong was happening in their marriage. Maju from that moment on put on a shell and led the procession inside,” said this source close to the newspaper El Popular.

Gustavo Salcedo assured that he did not commit infidelity and reported that he visited the Westin hotel only to play sports.

What former reality girl did Gustavo Salcedo, Maju Mantilla’s husband, write to on social networks?

After the ampay of the husband of Maju Mantillaa former reality girl turned on social networks after announcing that Gustavo Salcedo He wrote to his Instagram account via private chat.

Alexandra Mendez, better known as ‘la Chama’ in the world of show business, he gave details of this conversation in an interview with ‘Love and fire’. “When I would walk in, he would say, ‘Hey, what are you up to?’ or “Hello, what plans?”, and so and then nothing. I never answered him (…). It is insignificant to me, “said the model. In this regard, Salcedo preferred to remain silent.