Maju Mantilla has been seen in recent days in ‘Time to celebrate’ (Youtube), a video that is part of the global Disney Princess campaign that seeks to transmit a message of courage and kindness to inspire girls, boys and young people and encourage them to Follow your dreams.

The video ends with the phrase ‘Let’s share goodness and courage’.

Yes and I think it is important to say it in the midst of the times we are living in, in the midst of everything that has happened to us. We have shown that we are grateful, that we are brave in the midst of everything. How many people have mourned the departure of their loved ones and how many are overcoming the covid, some with symptoms, others not.

He also speaks of the fact that each child must live their story, remembering that they will be the ones who write it with many hopes and also fears.

Exactly. Children have to enjoy their age, their childhood and there is nothing more beautiful than seeing your child smile about something. From a young age we must be encouraged, motivated to be brave, responsible and disciplined. And that they know that things are achieved with effort.

Video. In ‘Time to celebrate’. Photo: broadcast

Much is said about the cost of this long confinement in children. What do you think?

Look, this confinement is not only difficult for children, but also for adults. My parents are older, my dad is 85, my mom is 70 and I don’t know how to explain to them when they ask me when they are going to get out of all this. They tell you tired already. My two children, still young, ask me when they will stop seeing their grandparents without masks and from afar. They tell me they are tired. They feel that they have no freedom, that they cannot enjoy their age. And they also feel that they need their teachers, their friends.

How do you deal with them?

I talk to them a lot. I tell them that as their parents we are making an effort to give them a good education and that in this time of pandemic they have to understand that they are not the only ones, that there are people who need many things, who are fighting for a bed, for oxygen, that they do not has to pay. That we must value what we have, the family and the place where we live and that we must take care of our country as well, respecting the laws and not with the ‘law of the living’ because that way you will not be contributing to the country, they will not be helping.

How do you see the second round?

I am sorry that the country is divided, that there is a lot of resentment, hatred, resentment. It can be seen everywhere and that is very sad for the country. I agree with an economic model that ensures private investment, both national and foreign, that guarantees fundamental rights and that institutions are respected. I do not agree with the communist or socialist models, but I believe that there is a great job to reduce the gaps and we all have to do it with mutual respect.

Maju Mantilla, latest news:

