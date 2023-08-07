Maju Matilla She is considered one of the most beautiful women in Peru and the world. In 2004, she was crowned Miss World and allowed Peru to win the crown for the second time in history. The trujillana not only dedicated herself to modeling, but she also studied Advertising at the UPC and worked as television presenter. After leaving the ‘En boca de todos’ program, he decided to go to the competition and today he is the face of ‘Up my people‘.

The host has always been surrounded by an environment without scandals until the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘ she took a video in which her husband is seen Gustavo Salcedo entering a hotel with a woman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_X9u1EiqrDk

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina: what was the only ampay that you did not show on TV and why did you regret it later?

How old is Maju Mantilla and how tall is she?

The trujillana, whose full name is María Julia Mantilla, was born on July 10, 1984, so he is currently 39 years old. In addition, she has been married to the businessman Gustavo Salcedo for eleven years, whom she is currently linked to the athlete Mariana de la Vega.

Likewise, Maju is 1.74 meters tall, the average height of a model that is part of international beauty pageants.

Maju Mantilla has two children. Photo: Instagram/MajuMantilla

Maju began in the world of modeling since she left school, and after being chosen as Trujillo’s representative for Miss Peru World, she managed to be crowned Miss World in 2004.

YOU CAN SEE: Maju Mantilla: who is her husband Gustavo Salcedo, protagonist of the new AMPAY by Magaly Medina

What career did Maju Mantilla study?

Maju Mantilla He did his first higher education studies at the National University of Trujillo (UNT). After a while, she followed his professional training at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC), specializing in Advertising.

#Maju #Mantilla #tall #World #host #Arriba #gente