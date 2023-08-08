Maju Mantilla supported her husband, Gustavo Salcedo, after the images broadcast on ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ in which it is seen when they supported him entering the hotel Westin with other woman. the driver of ‘Up my people’ He expressed himself through a statement on his Instagram account.

What did Maju Mantilla say about her husband, Gustavo Salcedo?

After the images broadcast by the program Magaly Medina about Gustavo Salcedo and Mariana Vega, Maju Mantilla she had kept silent about her husband’s alleged infidelity, until now. The actress also came forward and stood up for the athlete, assuring that she “gives her absolute support.”

“I wholeheartedly appreciate the expressions of affection from all people. I will refer to the subject for the only time. What has been reported in different media about my husband Gustavo, I want to point out that he has already made his public release and for us is enough. In this situation, I want to express that you have my full support. Finally, any future situation that arises and whatever happens in our relationship, we will solve it in the private sphere. Thank you very much”said the TV host.

Maju pronounces on her husband’s ‘ampay’. Photo: Maju Mnatilla/Instagram

How was the ampay of Gustavo Salcedo, the husband of Maju Mantilla?

In the images shown by the Magaly Medina program, you can seeGustavo Salcedohusband of Maju Mantilla, parking his car at a house in the Miraflores district, where he picks up a young woman and, later, both go together to thewestin hotel.

Two hours later,SalcedoandDe La VegaThey return to the parking lot and he is observed with another outfit. They both get in the car and eat hamburgers. After that, Mantilla’s spouse leaves the girl at home and they kiss goodbye. “As if nothing had happened to her,” she says sarcastically, the voice-over of the ‘ampay’.

Maju Mantilla: what did Gustavo Salcedo say about his ampay?

Gustavo Salcedo was approached by the cameras of‘Love and Fire’and flatly denied having been unfaithful to his wife. He assured that the meeting with his friend was a purely sports issue and that they did not go to the hotel, as the news was “sold”, but actually went to the gym that is located inside the popular Westin.

“If I wanted to do something in secret, I would not go to the Westin. I have nothing to hide (…) The skinny has been in my marriage, there is absolutely nothing with that girl, she is an athlete, she is strictly sporty,” said the husband by Maju Mantilla.

Will Mariana de la Vega sue Magaly for ‘ampay’ with Maju Mantilla’s husband?

Through her social networks, Mariana de la Vega published a harsh message that pointed to Magaly Medina, because she suggested that she would take legal action against “Urraca” after spreading images of her with Maju Mantilla’s husband, Gustavo Salcedo.

“But the damage is done, and those responsible for this will pay the consequences.“, wrote. Likewise, he used a photo of Magaly, who appeared with Beto Ortiz and Mauricio Fernandini.



