This Thursday, February 4, Maju Mantilla celebrated nine years of marriage with Gustavo Salcedo. For this reason, the production of On everyone’s lips He decided to surprise the television host with a romantic video that portrayed the best moments of his love story with the businessman.

After seeing the images of his wedding, the trips and other memorable moments that he lived with Salcedo, the former miss Peru was moved to tears and confessed that she was very excited to have managed to build a stable relationship and, above all, a united family.

“Well, it is not easy, it is built. Everyone has ups and downs throughout the years of marriage, but it is a commitment to always be together, to be united and that, (in the face of) anything that makes us feel bad, we are as support to get up and move forward, “he said Maju Mantilla.

“The most beautiful thing is seeing our children grow up … We have many anecdotes from our trips and special moments that now, looking at the photos, come to mind,” added the presenter of En boca de todos, with tears in her eyes. eyes and a broken voice.

How did Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo meet?

In December of last year, during an interview in You are in all, Maju Mantilla told how she began her love story with Gustavo Salcedo.

The host revealed that the two met in 2004. Later, he asked her out, but she did not accept because she was in another relationship, until in 2005 they met again. “I was already single, but I was still between Lima and London because I had to travel all the time. He invited me out, to a lot of places and then we started as lovers, “he said.

Maju Mantilla reveals what her husband thinks about his role in I’ll find you again

In May 2020, the Peruvian beauty queen participated in the stormy love triangle in the

telenovela I’ll find you again. Asked about what opinion her husband had of the romantic scenes with Pablo Heredia and George Slebi, the host of En boca de todos revealed that her husband did not tune into the América TV production.

“He knew I was going to do those kinds of scenes, it’s not like he says ‘No problem’ … he tells me that he supports me, he knows it’s my job. He is very understanding in that sense, I am honest, he does not watch television, ”said Maju Mantilla.

Maju Mantilla reveals that her husband does not watch her kiss scenes in I’ll find you again. Photo: Maju Mantilla / Instagram fans

Maju Mantilla, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.