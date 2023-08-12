The model and TV host Maju Mantilla confirmed that her marriage to Gustavo Salcedo is not going through a good moment. As you remember, a few days ago, the program of Magaly Medina issued some images in which the husband of the former Miss World entered a luxurious hotel with the young Mariana de la Vega. Given this, despite the fact that he wanted to remain silent on the subject, he declared emphatically.

Maju Mantilla confirmed distance with Gustavo Salcedo?

The presenter of Latina was at an event in a well-known department store, where the press approached her and, despite the fact that at first she did not want to comment on the subject, she ended up responding to how her marriage is with the father of her children. .

“The conversations are done in private, I can’t expose them, sorry“, he said at the beginning. Until a journalist asked him: “But are they really distanced?” At the insistence of the media, he decided to express: “Yes, we are estranged”.

How were the images of Gustavo Salcedo on ‘Magaly TV, the firm’?

The July 18, Gustavo Salcedo He was captured with Mariana de la Vega. What aroused curiosity was that it all happened when the former Miss World 2004 was live on her show. In addition, he entered dressed in one way and came out with totally different clothes.

What did Maju Mantilla say after images of the Magaly program?

Although he was silent at first, Maju Mantilla He used his social networks to comment on his marital situation with Gustavo Salcedo after starring in images on the Magaly Medina program. She issued a statement on her Instagram account.

“I wholeheartedly appreciate the expressions of affection from all people. I will refer to the subject for the only time. What has been reported in different media about my husband Gustavo, I want to point out that he has already made his public release and for us It is enough. In this situation, I want to express that you have my absolute support. Finally, any future situation that arises and whatever happens in our relationship, we will solve it in the private sphere. Thank you very much, “he wrote.

What did Gustavo Salcedo say after ampay?

After starring in ampay of the program Magaly MedinaGustavo Salcedo was approached by the cameras of ‘Love and fire’ and finally responded after the images where he is seen with Mariana de la Vega.

“If I wanted to do something on the sly, I wouldn’t go to the Westin. I don’t have anything to hide,” he said. “The skinny has been in my marriage, there is absolutely nothing with that girl, she is sporty, she is strictly sporty,” she explained.

