Maju Mantilla, host of the program En boca de todos, used her social networks to make a call for reflection to her followers. The former Miss Peru was sorry for the families that were affected by the huaicos in the north of the country.

After overcoming the coronavirus, the presenter asked for donations to help the victims from the town of Canchaque, Piura.

“There are many affected families who need our support. That is why I wanted to tell you that a group of people have come together here in Lima to receive donations until this March 23, from 8 am to 5 pm ”, he is heard saying in the video he shared on Instagram.

Also, he mentioned what products are being required to help people in the northern region. “They are requesting basic necessities, non-perishable products. In addition, masks, blankets, clothing in good condition are needed. Bring water too, please. I count on your support ”, he added. Maju.

Maju Mantilla returns to TV after overcoming COVID-19

A few weeks ago, ProTV revealed, in a statement, that the television host got the coronavirus like Tula Rodríguez.

After the news, the magazine’s presenters carried out the respective quarantine, leaving the leadership of the América TV space. Jasmine Pinedo was his temporary replacement.

Days later, the former beauty queen announced that she had overcome the contagion, and from this Monday, March 22, she will rejoin the program.

