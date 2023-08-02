‘Maju’ Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo are one of the most media couples. In recent days, both have been in the public eye after rumors of a supposed separation. Rodrigo González even spoke about the subject in ‘Amor y fuego’, which led to further speculation about it. It was “Maju” Mantilla herself who decided to respond to the rumors through a publication on her official Instagram account that makes it quite clear what her current sentimental situation is like.

Did ‘Maju’ Mantilla break up with her husband?

The rumors around the supposed break were growing every day; However, the host of “Arriba mi gente” decided to respond by posting on her official Instagram account. As can be seen on her social network, she took advantage of a sunny afternoon with her children and Gustavo to go out and enjoy the river, which makes it clear that they are still together.

‘Maju’ Mantilla and her husband take advantage of nature. Photo: Instagram capture

What did Rodrigo González say about ‘Maju’ Mantilla?

Rodrigo González, popularly known as “Peluchín”, spoke of “Maju” Mantilla and her husband, as his followers asked him to provide information. “My rodriguistas are telling me: ‘Hey, Rodrigo, do you know anything about Maju Mantilla? Has she separated?'” manifested.

“Why would I know? That they don’t see her with her husband. Is there a separation rumor or are people perceiving that‘Maju’ Mantillawould have separated? I don’t know, in any case we could ask him or find out about it,” added the show host.

How did the rumors of separation between ‘Maju’ Mantilla and her husband arise?

‘Maju’ Mantilla celebrated her 39th birthday on the set of Latina on July 10 and, after receiving dedications from her classmates Santi Lesmes and Fernando Diaz, she was moved live. Users began to believe that she could be going through a hard personal moment after hearing her words.

“I love them very much, they have stolen my heart from the first day I stepped foot in this beautiful group, which is now the family. That we live together in a space as important as this, for all the housewives, for the whole family and I really feel a lot of love, I’m very happy. Today I woke up sensitive, I don’t know, things happen, but I’m happy to celebrate my birthday with you”, added.