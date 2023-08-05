Maju Mantilla appeared on her program ‘Arriba mi gente’, after her husband, Gustavo Salcedo, was the protagonist of images on Thursday night, August 3, in which he is seen entering a luxurious and well-known hotel in San Isidro and leaving together after approximately two hours inside the place. In her first intervention on the LIVE morning show, she was expected to talk about the subject and, despite the fact that she kept the public waiting throughout the morning, she never made a comment about the ampay. For her part, Gustavo Salcedo will speak for ‘Amor y fuego’, said Rodrigo González.

YOU CAN SEE: Gustavo Salcedo, Maju Mantilla’s husband, was supported by entering a luxurious hotel with a woman

How was the ampay of Gustavo Salcedo, husband of Maju Mantilla?

On July 18, the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ They captured Gustavo Salcedo, Maju Mantilla’s husband, when he was picking up a young woman identified as Mariana de la Vega from her home, but with the car registered in the name of the former beauty queen. After that, both went to the luxurious Westin hotel in San Isidro.

Both spent around two hours inside the place, but what aroused curiosity is that the father of the TV host’s children entered with one outfit and came out with a different one.

YOU CAN SEE: Maju Mantilla: what was the last romantic post that your husband dedicated to you before the ampay?

What action did Maju Mantilla take after her husband’s AMPAY announcement?

After announcing the images of her husband Gustavo Salcedo With a mysterious woman in her car, Maju Mantilla made the decision to limit the comments on her latest posts on Instagram. If before you could see some messages that some people sent to the model, now no longer. On his part, the businessman also limited access to the aforementioned function on said social network.

Maju Mantilla and her husband. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

How did Maju Mantilla and her husband Gustavo Salcedo meet?

As told by her own Maju Mantilla At the time, she and her husband Gustavo Salcedo met more than 10 years ago. Both had a first contact when they met in a photo session, since he was the image of a brand of beauty products.

“He has not been a model. He was walking with his university backpack down the street, they grabbed him and told him: ‘You are the one chosen to take a photo for a brand’, that at that time I was working with that brand and we did a session together as a family. That’s where we met,” he explained. However, at that time the model was in a relationship. Some time later they would run into each other again and began their romance.

Maju and her husband Gustavo. Photo: Instagram

Who is Mariana de la Vega, the woman with whom Gustavo Salcedo was amapayado?

According to the report released by the program Magaly Medina, Mariana de la Vega would have been a partner of Jaime Lobatón, a very close friend of some well-known soccer players, such as Paolo Guerrero, Carlos Zambrano and Juan Manuel Vargas. As she points out in photographs where she appears with characters from the local show business.