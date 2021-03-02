On Sunday February 28, Maju Mantilla It worried her fans when it became known that she and Tula Rodríguez tested positive for coronavirus. After confirming their infection, the host of On everyone’s lips He spoke on his social networks to explain to his followers how he has been dealing with his diagnosis.

Also, in the recent edition of the magazine, this Tuesday, March 2, she reappeared to tell more details about your coping with COVID-19. The former Miss Peru said she felt good, but with a bit of sadness for not having her family close.

“Fortunately I feel good, from the very fact of being isolated one has certain downsides. I feel my children screaming, playing and I would like to be with them, but I know this is going to happen, I have to be patient “ said the television host.

“It was very hard, one feels sadness, worry, helplessness. The first thing one says is ‘my children, my family, how are they, have I infected them?’ Thank God they took the test and they all came back negative, “Maju added in conversations with Jasmine Pinedo.

Maju Mantilla talks about how she communicates with her children

However, she commented that yes you can converse with them through a window in your room. Also, he said that he takes advantage of new technologies to make video calls with his little ones.

“I’m in my room, I make video calls with them to be able to talk. I have a window that overlooks the garden, I greet them and spoke with them ”, were the words of the former beauty queen.

