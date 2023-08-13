Maju Mantilla He is going through one of the most difficult moments on a personal and family level. She went to an event to promote a well-known department store and, once in the environment, she was approached by the national press. Although she initially stated that she did not want to talk about her private life, she later confirmed that she was distanced from Gustavo Salcedo, and thus she supported the version of her representative.

Maju Mantilla assures that she will not talk about her private life anymore. Photo: composition LR/Bárbara Mamani /La República/ Instagram

What did Maju Mantilla say about Mariana de la Vega?

In the epilogue of his last program, Magaly Medina affirmed that Maju Mantilla denied knowing Mariana Vega. Let’s remember that the athlete stated in an interview with ‘Amor y fuego’ that the young woman in question did know the family, because he had even attended his marriage with the Peruvian beauty queen.

Are Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo separated?

Maju Mantilla affirmed that their relationship is not going through a good moment and confirmed that she is distanced from her still husband Gustavo Salcedo. Given this, Magaly Medina gave important clarification.

“These are raw images that have just reached us. She confirms that they are estranged. Distanced is not the same as being apart, ah. Distanced, she says, because, keep in mind, over the weekend, after the images we showed of her husband entering theWestinwith her friend, they went on a trip, as if nothing had happened”, commented the popular ‘Urraca’.

What did Maju Mantilla say in his statement after Gustavo Salcedo’s ampay?

Maju Mantilla She came forward and spoke via Instagram after the support of her husband Gustavo Salcedo and Mariana de la Vega. The television host He made it clear that he supported his partner and in order not to harm the mental health of his children, he did not issue any further statements in this regard.

“I wholeheartedly appreciate the expressions of affection from all people. I will refer to the subject for the only time. What has been reported in different media about my husband Gustavo, I want to point out that he has already made his public release and for us It’s enough. Given this situation, I want to express that you have my absolute support. Finally, any future situation that arises and whatever happens in our relationship, we will solve it in the private sphere. Thank you so much”.

Maju Mantilla’s statement on social networks. Photo: Instagram

What did Magaly Medina say after learning that Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo are estranged?

Magaly Medina She was not oblivious to what Maju Mantilla recently said in an activation she carried out for a well-known department store. And it is that, the former Miss World confirmed she was distanced from her still husband Gustavo Salcedo after the images spilled on the ampay of her with Mariana de la Vega. The popular “Urraca” used a few minutes of her problem to comment on the case.

“Her first words were to confirm that she and Gustavo Salcedo are distanced (…) Distanced is not the same as being separated. Because keep in mind that last weekend that we presented the images, they went on a trip as if nothing had happened and posed together. So, just she says that they are estranged ”.

How did Gustavo Salcedo react after statements by Alexandra Méndez?

He kicked him out! The Venezuelan model Alexandra Méndez went to the set of ‘Love and Fire’ to give details of the messages that Gustavo Salcedo sent her. He mentioned that seeing that there was no response from her, he deleted her texts.

“When I would walk in, he would say, ‘Hey, what are you up to?’ u “Hello, what are your plans?’ And so and then nothing. I never answered him (…). It’s insignificant to me,” he said. After this, the program went looking for the other version. The husband de Maju Mantilla denied refused to testify.”I’m busy right now. I’m in a work meeting. Thank you for your time and thank you to the public,” he said.

