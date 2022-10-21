PRO TV revealed that “On everyone’s lips” will no longer continue to air from this October 28. The production company would have reasons to change the usual programming, but they were surprised to express that Maju Mantilla, Tula Rodriguez and Ricardo Rondon they will not be hired again.

América TV is looking for new formats to present to Peruvian families used to watching shows. Before the next exit of the program, Maju Mantilla expressed some words of gratitude to the television house that hosted her for five years.

What did Maju Mantilla say?

During a visit to the Chola Chabuca program, the production showed Maju Mantilla the trajectory she had on Peruvian television and this caused the model to shed some tears live. Likewise, she took a few minutes to thank the viewers for her tuning in since she started in “On everyone’s lips.”

“Thank you, I am grateful for the opportunity that was opened to me in terms of driving, at a time that I did not expect. It was a great challenge for me and I have been in PRO TV for almost 11 years and this is a stage that is ending. Like everything in life, one is changing, closing cycles. You meet new people and new job later on,” she said at the start.

“The love is in my heart. The affection of the people who are at home has reached my heart. Suddenly they saw me the first day I started on television and, evolving over time, it remains in the memory of the experience I had, which has helped me in my growth, “he concluded.

Tula Rodríguez appreciates the tune of “On everyone’s lips”

After the directors of América TV held a press conference to announce the release of “In everyone’s mouth”, Tula Rodríguez used her social networks to address viewers. “Thank you for tuning in to her,” said the host of the program.