The National Fund for Social Responsibility “Majra” announced the new formation of its Board of Trustees for its new term, which extends from 2024 to 2026, headed by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and the membership of Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, and His Excellency Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Council.

The fund stated in a statement that the Board of Trustees also includes Her Excellency Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority, His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Her Excellency Hanan Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, Her Excellency Salama Al Amimi, Director General of the Community Contributions Authority (Ma’an), Her Excellency Aisha Ahmed Youssef, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development, His Excellency Osama Amir, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer at the Dubai Future Foundation, Badour Al Raqbani, a community entrepreneur, and Maryam Al Qassab, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority..

The statement explained that the members of the Board of Trustees contributed to exceeding the goals of the Fund’s five-year strategy, which is to complete 50 projects, noting that the number of projects completed by the Board during the past phase amounted to 72 projects, including 52 innovative projects in cooperation with various governmental, private and academic entities..

The Council succeeded in establishing and launching the corporate identity of “Majra”, forming “Emirates Sustainability and Social Responsibility Committees” for each emirate in the country, spreading awareness of the concepts of social responsibility and sustainability, and setting frameworks and activating partnerships between the public and private sectors by launching a package of initiatives that contributed to enhancing the sustainable impact of the Fund..

The past period witnessed the launch of a number of initiatives and activities aimed at enhancing community awareness of the concept of social responsibility, issuing guidelines, and organizing workshops and educational sessions, in which more than 10,000 participants participated and reached more than 1.7 million beneficiaries..

The Council launched the “Impact Index” to measure environmental, social, governance and sustainable development goals indicators of institutions in the UAE..

The Council honored more than 80 leading companies in the field of sustainability through the “Social Impact Badge” initiative, which measures and rewards institutions in the UAE for their practices related to sustainable impact, based on environmental, social and governance standards. The “Conference of the Parties” organized COP28 To support social institutions in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and 26 other entities.

The “Maidan Al-Ma’rifa” platform was also launched, which is the global digital library and reference for studies, articles, best practices, guidelines, and documented training courses related to sustainability and social responsibility..

Majra supported a number of projects in the Year of Sustainability as a strategic partner aiming to support sustainability, innovation, technology and small industries in the UAE, such as the “Made in the Emirates” project in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the “Sustainability between Books” project in cooperation with the Sharjah Book Authority, the “National Economic Registry” project, the “Intellectual Property Platform” project, and the “Made in the Emirates” project. “Come Up” In cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, and a “pilot initiative to remove and sequester carbon dioxide” in cooperation with the company (HyveGeo).

The projects also included the launch of the “Umm Al Quwain Blue Economy Strategy” in cooperation with the Umm Al Quwain Government, the “100 Companies of the Future” initiative in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and the Government Development Office, the organization of the “Innovation Camp” in cooperation with the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, and the organization of the “Purposeful World Summit” in cooperation with Ghaya Company, in addition to other projects and initiatives..

The National Fund for Social Responsibility (Majra) is concerned with setting the regulatory framework for social responsibility and sustainable impact in the UAE. As a federal body, it is responsible for managing and directing the efforts of the private sector towards initiatives with national priorities that are in line with environmental, social and governance indicators and sustainable development goals. It works to unify the efforts of various entities to drive sustainable development..