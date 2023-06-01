One of the companies with which we have often had the opportunity to collaborate is the British Majoritywhich has so far stood out for producing good quality hardware at competitive prices.

After trying soundbars And radiotoday I’m going to tell you about earphones TRU 1the first with system TWS extension of the manufacturer.

Unboxing and product

Like the other devices of Majority, also in this case we are in the presence of a budget product (with a low cost of around €35 ​​depending on the offers); any doubts about the possible workmanship or robustness are destined to be dispelled almost immediately, once the package is opened.

The packaging, very simple, reminds us of the characteristics of the earphones and shows them to us, immediately enticing us to discover them; open the package we find the earphones within theirs charging casea USB type C cablefor the case charge more two pairs of ear tips small and large in size to eventually replace those already mounted.

A small note of thanks for Majority: there is no manual in the package, as the company has undertaken a virtuous policy which sees it committed to reducing emissions as much as possible and plant trees with every order placed on the storewhile eliminating unnecessary paper.

The manuals are therefore downloadable online.

By extracting the case with the headphones from the pouch that protects them, we immediately get the sensation of a product extremely light and portable: the earphones weigh just over 4 grams each and the case is in light plastic with a matte finish, excellent for not leaving fingerprints, with only the manufacturer’s logo printed on the top.

As usual in this type of product, we also find a LEDs for charging status and the USB-C charging port.

Opening the case we finally find our earphones, placed in their magnetized housing with an indication of the side in which to insert them; everything is well done, taking advantage of the minimum space to perfection, with the headphones that do not leave their seat even when vigorously shaking the case.

The earphones themselves are vaguely reminiscent of a mix between Airpods And Airpods Pro Of Apple, resulting pleasant both to the eye and to hold in hand with their mixed finishes between matte and glossy. Take it out of the case, the status LEDs light up immediately, indicating that the headphones are immediately ready for pairingwhich occurs simply by connecting them via Bluetooth.

To connect, the earphones use the Bluetooth 5.3with a range of about 10 meters and an audio voice alerts us when it has happened, usually quite quickly.

Camouflaged on the earphone stems are the microphones built-into be used both on calls and to interact with voice assistants, and multifunction buttons with which to control the device to which we have connected the headphones.

Just the use of the touch buttons is slightly cumbersome and not exactly immediate to master: the commands are divided between the two headsets and sometimes require multiple touches, I will briefly summarize them for completeness.

Play/Pause: single tap left or right

Next song: double click right earphone

Previous song: double click on the left earphone

Decrease volume: triple click on the left earphone

Increase volume: triple click on the right earphone

Activate voice assistant: press and hold a headset for 2 seconds

Answer a call: single click on a headset

End a call: press and hold a headset for 2 seconds

It must be said that the controls are quite responsive, but mastering them properly is not exactly simple and the real risk is that of using only what is necessary for standard reproduction or answering a phone call.

The last aspect, however important, is that of autonomy. Also in this le TRU 1 they are distinguished by the fact that, despite their minimal size and weight, the headphones have an autonomy of 7.5 hours with a full charge, which becomes 30 total considering recharges via case.

Audio quality

Once you wear the TRU 1 TWS and coupled to my smartphone, the thing that immediately positively surprised me was the sound quality: I admit that deceived by the extremely low price, I didn’t expect much, but Majority he denied me this time too.

During the test I used the earphones with a wide range of content, from music to podcasts to video games and the result was absolutely positive: the sound is loud and clear, full both with the highs and especially with the lows which are felt in detail.

My usual encompassing trilogy The National Anthem of the radio headthe theme of Star Wars And Thunderstruck of the ACDC came out with good fidelity and quality from TRU 1.

The only flaw, if we can define it that way, is that Majority it didn’t provide an app to pair with the earphones, so we don’t have any equalizer available. Which in itself is not a big problem, but it prevents us from satisfying the needs of those who would like something different from the preset set.

Obviously we don’t even have particular problems on calls, with the voice being perceived quite clearly from both sides of the receiver.

Headphones are not equipped with ANCbut their shape means that there is a physical barrier to silence the surrounding environment as much as possible.

You can buy Majority Tru 1 on Amazon.