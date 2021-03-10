The Modem keeps banging its fist on the table. The cause of his wrath: the establishment of a dose of proportionality in the next legislative elections, which François Bayrou’s party wants to wrest from Emmanuel Macron. It was also one of the key points of the understanding between the two men, during the 2017 presidential election. But the Elysee continues to bury the idea. So much so that the founder of Modem, François Bayrou, blurted out during an executive office of his movement: “If everything we propose is systematically rejected, they will have to accept that we take back our freedom. “

Because the Modem has already lost many arbitrations, and this, from the beginning of the mandate. For example, he spoke out against the abolition of the solidarity tax on wealth (ISF), calling for its disappearance to be made subject to an obligation to invest the sums saved by the taxpayers concerned. More recently, François Bayrou, who had yet become High Commissioner for Planning, was not heard on an extension of 250 billion euros for the recovery plan. The Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, even drily dismissed it.

Admittedly, the Modem has gained weight since 2017 in the National Assembly, attracting in particular disappointed walkers. The loss of the absolute majority by the LaREM group could even have turned the Modem into an arbiter of reforms. But, first, the formation makes little use of this power, in particular by massive adherence to government texts. And, secondly, the Covid crisis serves as a pretext for the executive to further rationalize the functioning of a Parliament in the midst of an admittedly jostled schedule.

Seven Modem advisors support Valérie Pécresse

The Modem therefore manifests desires elsewhere. But where to go and with whom? During the 2020 municipal elections, François Bayrou’s party had already allied itself with a number of LR candidates, under the nose and beard of LaREM. As for the 2021 regions, seven out of 13 Modem advisers in Île-de-France have already decided to support President Valérie Pécresse (ex-LR and member of the Free movement!) Rather than the LaREM candidate, Laurent Saint-Martin. Among them is in particular the former secretary general of the movement Yann Wehrling, all while François Bayrou spoke out against this support. Similar mergers are also reportedly underway in Hauts-de-France and the Grand-Est region. “The Modem is stuck, because he knows that, for the presidential election, it is better to leave with Macron than with the LR”, comments a LaREM deputy.