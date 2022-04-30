Majority Snowdon II is a budget soundbar from Majority, an established name in the world of budget audio peripherals that also has some visibility among Amazon’s best buys, but why are its soundbars so palatable? Let’s see it together.

Majority Snowdon II: presentation

Sober packaging, also very professional for a budget instrument, I honestly did not expect it, even the surprise of the mini stylus included for the remote control, a gentle gesture, which now even large companies no longer do.

Inside the package you will find:

the Majority Snowdon II, just over 1 kg in weight, very light and also captivating by design, without no bulky logos or kitch

or kitch remote controller

power supply

RCA cable

3.5mm double male cable

2 mini stylus

2 screws with rivets to allow attachment to the wall

instruction booklet

Personally I received the optical version but no SPIF cable, patience, it is not necessary, usually those are bought separately and of quality otherwise you lose the advantage. The Majority Snowdon II has volume, power and bluetooth controls on the right side, and a line-in input, while the outs are on the back. All in all despite the quality of the materials is anything but premiumit makes up for its really cute design, and it certainly doesn’t give the impression of being cheap.

Majority Snowdon II: Info and tests

Speaker output (max): 120W

Speakers: 3 including 1 subwoofer

Surround Sound: Yes, it comes with a 2.1 surround sound channel

Input types: Bluetooth, optical input, RCA and AUX input

Dimensions: 81 x 8.3 x 8.3 cm

Weight: 1.2 kg

First of all, let’s establish that Majority has a sale of 3 million devices; despite the budget sector of the Snowdon II, we are certainly not talking about beginners, but why should it be attractive compared to brands, let’s say bigger?

It’s not just the price of the Majority Snowdon II, under $ 70, but a whole host of utilitarian factors that would normally be unnecessarily overpriced. To begin with, it is certainly a bit small for a room of 40 square meters, but perhaps even 30 square meters, and it is perhaps not suitable to be combined with a 55 ″ smart TV, but not everyone is interested in combining it with such a large TV. .

That’s right, that’s the point, some brands act in different consumer sectors, and Snowdon II doesn’t even want to be part of it. Here its real strength lies in the quality-price ratio for the average consumer sector, which does not want to take advantage of the basic quality of the standard speakers of their TV, which even if optimal will never have an integrated subwoofer or the audio management of Majority Snowdon II. .

I use the TV in a room of 20 square meters, and I was completely covered, no spatial sound of void or return, the 120 W is real and you can hear it, it even manages not to mix to obscene volumes, and this perhaps also because the integrated subwoofer does not push that much. Instead of being a defect, it is thanks to this that the audio is clear and without deep fried. Truthfully in his modesty Majority Snowdon II reigns.

With the optical output, the difference is there and it is undeniable, but not so evident here. Of course, if you have the SPIF, use it, but if you don’t have it, it’s not going to change your life forever. The installation is of a disarming simplicity, I suggest you not to place it on a platform, however, and to fix it to a wall. I noticed a rather evident change in tone based on the surface on which it rests, and suspended it manages to give its best, reducing the return vibrations.

I personally would have buffered the back and base with thick rubber, to increase the structural volume and make the bass darker, even reducing the vibrations of the light structure, but it is my personal consideration.

I would also have provided the possibility of the wireless option given the internal space, so as to favor cable management which in certain living room situations is not always seen well. However, it is not only usable for TV, it is also a very valid alternative to the speakers of a laptop, a tablet or a mobile phone to listen to music. Of course for the music the matter becomes slightly more complicated. The lack of HDMI, however, is almost unforgivable, and casts a lot of options.

Let’s say that Majority Snowdon II doesn’t give its best in the music section, it’s not terrible, but not the best, even in comparison to cheaper dedicated peripherals. It wasn’t designed for that, but it still gives you the opportunity to enjoy it. Like the possibility via RCA to connect it to a VGA-audio pair for connection to a console connected to a screen without speakers. All better solutions than the standard ones.

After living with it for hours, I now finally know why it is so palatable, and it has become my favorite workaround. You can find Majority Snowdon II on Amazon It is on official site.