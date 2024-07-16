Home page politics

According to many eligible voters, conditions in Germany have worsened since the end of Angela Merkel’s chancellorship, as a survey shows (archive photo). © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Since taking office, the traffic light coalition has been under close scrutiny. Expectations were high, but the reality shows increasing dissatisfaction.

Berlin – In December 2021, Olaf Scholz (SPD) replaced former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Since then, a lot has changed – according to a majority of Germans, not for the better. Since the end of Angela Merkel’s chancellorship, conditions in Germany have worsened, according to many eligible voters.

On Wednesday (July 17), Angela Merkel celebrates her 70th birthday. The CDU politician was the first woman to hold the Chancellor’s office for 16 years. Merkel took office as Chancellor in 2005 and led the CDU to success in several federal elections.

Survey: Majority sees negative development since Merkel’s resignation

According to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov 61 percent of a total of 2,030 respondents believe that the situation in Germany has changed for the worse since Merkel’s withdrawal from politics. A quarter believe that it has remained more or less the same.

A majority of those who see a deterioration attribute this, at least in part, to the work of the traffic light coalition. 28 percent cite Chancellor Scholz’s “bad government.” 15 percent attribute the deterioration they see to external factors. For more than half, both play a role.

AfD voters see deterioration since Merkel’s end of chancellorship – Greens praise Scholz

According to data from YouGov 85 percent of AfD voters surveyed said that conditions in Germany have worsened since the end of Merkel’s chancellorship. AfD voters most frequently cited worsening conditions. In contrast, Green voters most frequently cited improvement: 13 percent are of the opinion that conditions have improved.

Among those surveyed who say that conditions have improved, the reasons for this are distributed differently: 26 percent attribute this mainly to external factors, while 21 percent see Olaf Scholz’s better governance as the main reason. 44 percent see both aspects as reasons for the improvement.

According to information from YouGov Between June 28 and July 3, a total of 2,030 people were surveyed online according to predetermined political quotas (age, gender, religion, voting behavior, education and political interest). The sample therefore represents those eligible to vote aged 18 and over. (dpa/jal)