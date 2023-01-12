Republican legislators made it clear this Wednesday (11) that they will continue betting on the right to life as one of their priorities and approved, in one of the first votes of this legislature, an initiative to protect “live births”.

A total of 220 lawmakers said yes to a bill introduced by Missouri Republican Ann Wagner, while 210 Democrats rejected it.

The project may not prosper, since the Democrats are a majority in the Senate and, to become law, it would also have to be approved by the Upper House and ratified by President Joe Biden.

However, the fact that they chose this law as one of the first to be voted on in this 118th Congress, which began last Saturday morning and in which conservatives have a majority, is proof that the fight against abortion will be one of their priorities in the last two years of the Biden administration.

It is also a sign that the Republican Party’s agenda will have attention in the House, as shown by the recent election of Kevin McCarthy as President of the House, in which about 20 recalcitrant congressmen less aligned with the center were decisive, since gave their support in exchange for concessions.

The initiative approved today, called the “Law for the Protection of Live Births”, aims to “prohibit a health professional from failing to exercise the appropriate degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or an attempt to abortion”, says the text.

That is, it would oblige doctors to take care of a baby that survived an abortion attempt, a rare event.

In the opinion of Planned Parenthood, the largest network of pro-abortion clinics in the US, the bill is “deliberately misleading and offensive to pregnant women and the doctors and nurses who provide their care” and yet another tactic to generate “artificial fear ” and stigmatize abortion.

Jacqueline Ayers, vice president of the organization’s policy and campaigns department, claimed that existing laws already require physicians to provide adequate medical care, so this “misleading” bill creates “a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said “the president (Biden) knows that women’s ability to make their own decisions about their health is non-negotiable,” she said.

Also on Wednesday, a Republican initiative to condemn recent attacks against anti-abortion facilities and groups, as well as churches working against abortion, also passed by 222 votes to 209 against.

In June of last year, the US Supreme Court overturned the decision “Roe v. Wade”, which since 1973 allowed the right to abortion until the 23rd week of pregnancy, well beyond even what some defenders of the decriminalization of abortion consider acceptable. The decision was considered judicial activism even by the court’s progressive judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020.

The decision’s reversal has fragmented the country, with 18 states, mostly in the south, banning abortion almost completely, while others are still locked in legal battles.

The restoration of the right to life in parts of the country was possible because Donald Trump, who ruled from 2017 to 2021, appointed three conservative justices on the Supreme Court and reinforced the majority that the right already had on the Court.