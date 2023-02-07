Home page politics

Gender is a sometimes heatedly debated topic. The public broadcasters in particular pay attention to gender-neutral language. right?

Cologne – The West German Broadcasting Corporation (WDR) commissioned a representative survey from infratest dimap. It should deal with the acceptance of gender-neutral language, colloquially gendered. The public broadcaster has now reported the results on its website – and states: “Gender-fair language is not that important to many Germans.”

Gender signal according to the WDR survey: Hardly any acceptance for gender-neutral language?

According to WDR, more than 1,000 people were asked about gender-neutral language in September. The results were then compared to a similar survey conducted in 2020. In summary, based on this survey, it can be said that gender is not that important to Germans, writes the WDR.

41 percent of those surveyed stated that the topic was not important to them at all. In 2020 it was still 30 percent. Only 16 percent consider the topic to be very important – in 2020 it was still 19 percent. In addition, the WDR writes: “There were hardly any differences between men and women in the answers given by the respondents.” However, there was a difference in the age groups – according to which the topic of gender is more important to the younger than to the older.

Detailed Gender Breakdown – Gender gap doesn’t go over well

However, there is acceptance for gender-neutral formulations in the form of double naming, i.e. when the male and female form is mentioned – for example with “colleagues”. According to WDR, this would also be accepted in the reporting by “more than two thirds of those surveyed”.

Using symbols to clarify gender-neutral language (example: teacher*in or teacher:in), on the other hand, is rejected. Only 35 percent think this method is good, 59 percent don’t. It becomes even clearer with the so-called gender gap, where there is a pause in speaking before the feminine ending of a word. Only 27 percent find them good or very good – 69 percent find them less good or not good at all according to WDR.

WDR is reacting – and will it refrain from the gender gap in the future?

The program director of the WDR, Jörg Schönenborn, made it clear with regard to the survey results that the WDR wanted to speak like the audience. And if this rejects the language gap, according to Schönenborn, then “we also recommend doing without it”.

According to the WDR report, the program would largely do without the spoken gender gap. Only in individual cases and certain editorial departments, where it makes sense with regard to the audience, could decide to use it. “It’s not for eternity and that’s why we always look at it anew,” it concludes. (fhz)