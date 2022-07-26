The change means an extreme increase in power for President Kais Saied.
Tunis – In Tunisia, a majority of voters voted in a referendum for a new constitution and thus for a significant increase in power for the president. The approval was 94.6 percent, as the electoral authority announced on Wednesday night.
Despite the low participation of not even a third of those eligible to vote, the constitution can come into force – and no longer provides for an authority that could control President Kais Saied or even remove him from office. dpa
