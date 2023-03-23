Although the interest rate remained unchanged in Brazil, with the Central Bank (BC) maintaining the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday (22) despite pressure from the government for a drop, the monetary authorities of other countries chose to increase their base rates due to the various inflationary pressures they face and the turmoil in the banking sector.

Only China and Turkey, which suffered a devastating earthquake that left at least 50,000 dead, opted to leave their rates unchanged.

+ BCB maintains interest rate despite government pressure

+ Lagarde: ECB is not committed to raising more interest rates or ending rate hikes

Check the increase by country or block:

U.S

In the United States, the Federal Reserve (Fed) opted for a moderate increase of 0.25 percentage points, taking its interest rate to between 4.75% and 5% due to concerns about inflation (which stood at 3.6% in December) and troubles in the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The reading is that these factors could “weigh on economic activity” and result in “tighter credit conditions for individuals and companies”.

UK

In the United Kingdom, the Central Bank also raised the interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, stating that it expects the increase in inflation to cool off faster than before, despite a big jump in prices announced on Wednesday (22). With the increase, the 11th in a row in the country, the basic interest rate in the European country rose to 4.25%. The rise, however, was the lowest since June 2022.

euro zone

In the Euro Zone, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised the basic interest rate by 50 basis points, to 3.5%, choosing not to consider the request of investors to reduce the monetary policy tightening at least until the sector banking stabilize. The sector has been suffering from the contagion caused by the collapses of SVB and Credit Suisse, which caused significant shareholder losses to European banks. The Central Bank of the 20 countries that use the euro raised its rate to the highest level since the end of 2008 and avoided making any commitment for the future.

Norway

The BC of Norway raised the basic interest rate by 25 basis points, to 3%, and said in a note that the final rate should reach a higher level than initially forecast, since inflation remains above the target. In a statement, the president of the Norwegian BC, Ida Wolden Bache, said that the basic interest rate could be raised again in May due to “uncertainties regarding future economic developments”.

Switzerland

The BC of Switzerland (SNB) opted to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, to 1.5%, equaling the adjustment of half a percentage point of the previous meeting, in December. The decision came despite the recent turmoil in the country’s banking sector, which led to Credit Suisse being bought by UBS in a government-brokered emergency operation. In a statement, the Swiss BC said it cannot rule out that “additional increases are necessary to ensure price stability in the medium term”.

Turkey

With an interest level closer to the Brazilian one, the Central Bank of Turkey opted to keep its basic rate unchanged at 8.5%, as expected by the market. The country’s monetary authorities stated that the most important thing is to maintain favorable financial conditions to preserve growth after the earthquakes that killed thousands of people in the country. The country’s Central Bank said, however, that it is closely monitoring supply and demand imbalances resulting from the earthquakes.

China

The People’s Bank of China left its key interest rates unchanged for another month. In a statement released on Monday (20) authorities reported that the reference interest rate for 1-year loans (LPR) remains at 3.65% and the rate for 5-year loans at 4.30 %.