Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/10/2023 – 22:11

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed, this Monday (16), a majority of votes for the conviction of six more defendants for the coup acts of January 8th. Despite the understanding, the sentence for the accused has not yet been defined.

So far, six of the 11 ministers have voted to convict the defendants for the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état and qualified damage. The virtual trial will end at 11:59 pm.

The conviction affects defendants Reginaldo Carlos Begiato Garcia, Claudio Augusto Felippe, Jaqueline Freitas Gimenez, Marcelo Lopes do Carmo and Edineia Paes da Silva Dos Santos. Based on the votes that have already been taken, the sentence for the accused should be around 17 years in prison. Defendant Jorge Ferreira’s sentence should be 14 years.

Using the virtual modality, ministers enter votes into the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The trial is opened with the vote of the rapporteur. Then, the other ministers vote until the deadline established by the system.