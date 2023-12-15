Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 15/12/2023 – 22:28

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority vote this Friday (15) to maintain the resolution that expanded the powers of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in combating disinformation in the 2022 elections.

Last year, the rules were validated by the Court during the elections, when ministers rejected a move by former Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras to suspend the rule. Aras argued that the rules could promote prior censorship of content on the internet.

This week, the Court judges an appeal by the former PGR management against the decision that validated the rule. So far, six of the ten ministers have voted to maintain the resolution.

The votes were given by ministers Edson Fachin, Cármen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli, Cristiano Zanin, Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso.

Moraes, who is also president of the TSE, highlighted in his vote that the State must react against the “harmful effects” of disinformation.

“The widespread propagation of false impressions of a serious and undemocratic nature, which aim to hack public opinion, undermine the fundamental right to true information and mislead voters, cultivating a scenario of instability that goes beyond the limits of freedom of speech, placing under the channel of expression of citizenship is suspicious”, he stated.

Rules

Resolution 23,714/2022 expanded the court's police power to act ex officio, that is, without needing to be provoked.

According to the text, the president of the TSE can actively take down posts and profiles on social networks that replicate content deemed false by the Electoral Court. The time given to platforms to comply with the decisions was reduced to two hours, with fines of R$100,000 to R$150,000 per hour in case of non-compliance.