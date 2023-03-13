Court analyzed, in virtual plenary, action filed by the Association of Victims and Families of Victims of covid-19

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority, in a virtual plenary session, and denied a criminal complaint filed by the Avico (Association of Victims and Families of Victims of Covid-19) to investigate conduct by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in managing the fight against the pandemic.

In the action, the association listed a series of attitudes of the former chief executive, which it considered “revealing sabotage and subterfuge of all kinds to delay, frustrate and sabotage the process of coping with the covid-19 pandemic”. also spoke in “inertia” from the Public Prosecutor’s Office to file a complaint and hold Bolsonaro accountable for the deaths from covid.

On November 29, 2022, the action had already been denied by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, the case’s rapporteur. When analyzing an appeal against the magistrate’s decision, 8 justices followed Barroso’s vote: André Mendonça, Ricardo Lewandowski, Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, Luiz Fux, Kassio Nunes Marques, and by the President of the Court, Rosa Weber. The session ended on Friday (10.Mar.2023).

Edson Fachin and Cármen Lúcia voted for the case to be sent to the Federal District Court due to Bolsonaro’s loss of privileged jurisdiction.

In his decision (here’s the full – 132 KB), Minister Luís Roberto Barroso stated that the MP’s inaction had not been registered and considered that the association would not have legitimacy to file a criminal complaint with the STF. He recalled an excerpt from a demonstration presented in 2022 by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, who asked for the opening of investigations based on the Covid-19 CPI – but who also asked for it to be archived in November last year. The same arguments were used in his vote at trial.

“It has been demonstrated that there was no inertia on the part of the holder of the criminal action to authorize the filing of a subsidiary criminal action of the public”, said Barroso in reference to Bolsonaro.

“The plaintiff herself is explicit and unequivocal in recording that ‘on November 25, 2021, the Attorney General of the Republic filed 10 manifestations before this Federal Supreme Court with a request for measures with a view to the eventual accountability of the 13 authorities with prerogative of function in this Court indicted in the aforementioned final report, one of which was the defendant, President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro’.”