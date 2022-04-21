PV action questions rules of the House and Senate internal regulations that allow faster processing of projects

The Plenary of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority on Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) to reject ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) 6968 of the PV (Green Party) which questions the urgency regime allowed by the internal regulations of the Chamber (Art. 153 and 155) and the Federal Senate (Art. 336). The action began to be analyzed on April 8.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Edson Fachin, argued that the regimental rules are constitutional, because “the Constitution itself provides the Congressional bylaws with the possibility of reducing certain formalities for the approval of bills”. So far, Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, Nunes Marques, Gilmar Mendes, André Mendonça, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli, Ricardo Lewandowski and Luiz Fux have accompanied the vote of the rapporteur.

Despite recognizing that it is up to the Chamber and Senate to define the moment when the votes will be held, Minister Fachin highlighted that the rules approved in Congress are not free from analysis by the Judiciary.

“It does not mean – nor could it – that norms approved by the Legislative Power, including the one that was the object of the request for incidental protection, are immune to the judicial review of constitutionality, provided that they are duly provoked, nor that any defects that occur during the processing cannot be be examined by this Court again, provided that it is duly provoked.”he said.

Here’s the intact of the decision (85KB).

The PV action was filed after the Chamber approved on March 9 the urgency regime for the processing of the PL 191/2020which authorizes mining on indigenous lands.

In practice, the urgency regime in Congress is used to reduce the time for debating a matter. According to the PV argument, the measure “tin exhaustive hypotheses, but there would be a practice in the legislative houses of attributing the rite to any proposition“.

The urgency regime still dispenses with the presentation of opinions by the committees, which in the party’s assessment “would be a serious interference with the due process of law“.