You would almost think that the political parties fear new elections and therefore start winning souls with proposals that appeal to voters. But hey, you won't hear us complaining about this possible change. According to the NOS a motion has been submitted to reduce traffic fines in the Netherlands by 4.3 percent.

Traffic fines will increase by no less than 10 percent in 2024. As usual, most of the increase was due to inflation, but 4.3 percent of the increase was a means to close a gap in the budget. The opposition parties in the House of Representatives believe it is unfair that fines are used as a stopgap measure and now want traffic fines to be reduced by 4.3 percent.

The NOS writes: 'It is not yet certain that the outgoing cabinet will respond to this wish of the House of Representatives. Responsible outgoing Minister Yesilgöz of Justice and Security will first have to respond.' Moreover, even the Public Prosecution Service equally disagreed with the increase in traffic fines.

A calculation error in your favor

If we may be so smart for a moment. If you want to reverse the 4.3 percent increase and only maintain the 5.7 percent increase, you have to take a smaller percentage. Actually, we should wisely keep our mouths shut now, but we obviously can't pass up an opportunity to be smart.

A small calculation example: the fine of 100 euros is now 110 euros due to the 10 percent increase. If you remove 4.3 percent from that, you will be left with a fine of 105.27 euros. Then you will have an increase of 5.3 percent compared to 2023. If you want to reverse the 4.3 percent increase, you must reduce the current fines by 3.9 percent.

By the way, fine amounts are usually rounded to tens of euros, so a traffic fine is usually 100 or 110 euros and not 105 euros and a bit. The small calculation difference can make a difference whether you round the fine from 380 to 370 or 360. And with more than 8 million traffic fines per year, it can make a difference to the budget. Don't whisper this to the House of Representatives.