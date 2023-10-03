On Tuesday, the House of Representatives supported an amendment by the SP to also take into account the socio-economic situation of a municipality when distributing asylum seekers. The SP will therefore vote in favor of the distribution law. This means that there is a majority in the House of Representatives in favor of the law, which should ensure a fair distribution of asylum seekers among municipalities, several MPs confirm.
Political editorial
Latest update:
13:16
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Majority #House #Representatives #favor #distribution #law