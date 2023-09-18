The majority of parties believe that fuel prices are becoming a bit too much.

If you haven’t noticed yet, fuel prices are on the high side right now. That’s not fun for anyone, but for some people it’s really annoying. As we wrote this morning, quite a few people are in financial trouble due to expensive fuel. And then the excise tax increase still has to come…

This excise duty increase (the second) is scheduled for January 1 and this means that a liter of gasoline will become another 21 cents more expensive. For diesel, a price increase of 13.5 cents is expected. Not a cheerful prospect for people who are already short on cash.

Fortunately, there is still a chance that the excise tax increase will not go ahead. In fact, a majority of the House of Representatives thinks that is a great plan. This has not yet been voted on, but this is evident from a poll RTL News.

A survey shows that the VVD, PVV, SP, BBB, Forum, Denk, Fractie Den Haan, BVNL and JA21 are all against the excise duty increase. “These prices are completely unacceptable,” said Mr Wilders. “People not only use the car for pleasure, but also depend on it.”

If the excise tax increase is canceled, this of course means that the government will miss out on a lot of money. This would amount to approximately €1.2 billion. That has to come from somewhere. But that is not a problem, according to Sofie Hermans of the VVD: there is still money available at the National Growth Fund.

If all goes well, we will hear more here on Wednesday and Thursday about whether or not the excise duty increase will go ahead. These are the Wednesday and Thursday after the third Tuesday in September, which means: General Considerations.

