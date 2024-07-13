The vast majority of Israelis believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign over the security failures that led to the October 7 Hamas attacks, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 250 kidnapped, according to a poll conducted by Channel 12 television. According to the poll, 72 percent of those surveyed believe that the prime minister should resign over the incident. Of these, 44 percent think he should do so immediately, while 28 percent think that Netanyahu should wait until the end of the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Among voters who support the current government coalition, half believe Netanyahu should step down before the end of the parliamentary term, while 42% think he should end his term. In addition, 64% of the population believe the country should reach a ceasefire agreement with the Islamic terrorist group that would allow the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

So far, there have only been two significant layoffs in the establishment Israel’s military over the mistakes of October 7. The first came on April 22, when the head of Israeli military intelligence, General Aharon Haliva, stepped down after 38 years of service. The second came on June 9, when Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, commander of the Gaza division, stepped down after failing to protect “the communities, thousands of residents, thousands of participants in the Reim music festival, and the forces deployed at the outposts.”

Another resignation has occurred in the Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic intelligence service. The head of the agency’s Southern District — whose identity, like that of all other members of the service, has not been revealed — resigned on Wednesday, becoming the first member of the agency to resign over the intelligence errors that led to the massacre. In October, Shin Bet chief Ron Bar apologized for the incident on Oct. 7 and took responsibility, but remains in his post for now.

According to the Channel 12 poll, Netanyahu is the Israeli to whom the public attributes the most responsibility for the October 7 attacks, even more than Haliva, Bar or Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Of all of them, the prime minister is the only one who has not admitted any responsibility for what happened.

On Thursday, Gallant publicly called for the creation of a state commission to investigate the mistakes made by Israeli authorities before and during the Hamas attacks, and said the commission should investigate both him and Netanyahu and senior Israeli military and intelligence officials. In a speech to the prime minister at the graduation of army cadets, Gallant insisted that the Israeli military must “rebuild the trust that has been damaged.”

His remarks came shortly after the military publicly apologized for the Oct. 7 attack on Hamas militants that killed several Israeli residents of Kibbutz Be’eri, near the Gaza border. “We failed to protect the kibbutz,” acknowledged top Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari, flanked by Maj. Gen. Mickey Edelstein, before evacuees from Be’eri as he presented the results of the military investigation into the incident, in which 13 Israelis died in crossfire between Palestinian militants and troops.