From: Florian Naumann

The new EU Parliament is starting – with big words, but also small discordant notes. The first act is successful in Strasbourg. But the acid test is yet to come.

Strasbourg – If there weren’t very serious problems at hand, there might be a hint of the first day of school in the room: “I understand that this is something that can cause confusion!”, shouts the Italian chair Pina Picierno into the plenary session – and even bangs the wooden hammer to her right a few times. The first confusing task of the newly elected European Parliamentarians on Tuesday morning (16 July) in Strasbourg: stay in their seats, receive the ballot paper and elect the new President of the Parliament.

This does not seem trivial for the almost full plenary, 54 percent of the members are newcomers. But it works. At around 12.30 p.m., a few minutes late, the conservative Roberta Metsola is confirmed as the old and new head of the European Parliament (EP), receiving 562 votes. Her left-wing opponent Irene Montero has no chance with 61 votes, and there are also 76 invalid votes. It is a certain signal of unity. And thus perhaps a kind of glimmer of hope for the EU, which has been so often at odds recently. But it was also probably the easiest part of the start in Strasbourg.

Wants to overcome “zero-sum thinking” in the EU: the old and new President of the Parliament Roberta Metsola. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/picture-alliance

The EU and the far right: Ice age around the start in Strasbourg

In her application and inaugural speech, the Maltese Metsola chose conciliatory, grand words. She repeatedly stressed that it was about “leaving Europe as a better place”. And: “This is the house that wants to build something and not destroy it, that also raises its voice for the common good.” This is not a question of party politics, she warned.

A little later, Metsola had to address the elephant in the room more openly in front of journalists. After the shift to the right in the EU elections, the distribution of power in the EP has changed somewhat: the third strongest group – behind the conservatives and social democrats – is now a right-wing alliance around Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz, the Austrian FPÖ and Marine Le Pen’s National Rally. In addition, a possibly even more radical faction including the AfD.

There is no hard-right majority, but there is new pressure on the centre if it wants to remain able to act. Metsola now says, when asked about a “firewall” against the right, that there is a “majority of constructive and hopeful people”. Parliament will “deliver”. The first big test will come on Thursday: then a majority will be sought for the top of the Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen has been nominated again.

In terms of content and politics, there are other balancing acts on the agenda – such as putting “people at the centre”, including on the issue of migration, as Metsola says: No mother should have to give her child to a criminal smuggler, she explains. In her application speech, the parliamentary leader also promised that the task of the new European parliament would be to “hold the other institutions to account”. And with that, another of the pressing problems was carefully addressed. His name is Orbán and he is currently head of the European Council, the body of heads of state and government of the EU countries, for six months.

Orbán and Co. are causing concern in the EU: Booing from the right – warning of “anger and hatred”

Since Orbán embarked on a “peace mission” on his own, including visits to Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, a kind of ice age has been brewing at the heart of European politics. The designated Commission President Ursula von der Leyen does not want to send any of her commissioners to informal meetings with Orbán’s Council Presidency. There will also be no discussion with Orbán in Parliament this time – but according to parliamentary press spokesman Jaume Duch Guillot, this is due to long-standing organizational problems.

First signs of division? Some stand up, some of the “patriots” remain seated: the “Ode to Joy” on Tuesday in the European Parliament. © Florian Naumann

A new polarization in parliament can already be heard during the traditionally more state-supporting part of the first parliamentary day in Strasbourg. When Montero, the Left’s challenger to Metsola, promotes her goal of an “anti-fascist, feminist” Europe, clearly audible boos are heard from the right side of the plenary. The Left itself has emerged weakened from the EU elections, but also brings explosive positions with it: both Montero and group leader Manon Aubry at a press conference earlier speak of a “genocide in Palestine” and a “war consensus” that is being imposed on Europe. If you want, you can hear pro-Russian tones.

Meanwhile, parliamentary leader Metsola speaks clearly of “Russian aggression against sovereign Ukraine” and says that support must be shown. Europe is “called upon to do more, beyond what is comfortable”. In Metsola’s application speech, the list of things to be done – from the Middle East conflict to workers’ rights – does not fit into the allotted time. She goes two minutes over her five-minute speaking time. Later in her inaugural speech, Metsola also stresses that we must “get over zero-sum thinking, which divides people and only creates anger and hatred”. This could be the greatest task of parliament. (fn)