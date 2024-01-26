Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

All over Germany, people are taking to the streets against the AfD and other right-wing forces. On January 20th, almost 50,000 people went out to defend democracy. © Boris Roessler/dpa

The people in Germany have a clear wish: politicians should take more decisive action against the AfD. This is the result of a new survey.

Berlin – The majority of Germans would like politicians to take a more decisive stance against this AfD proceeds. This is the result of a representative survey on how to deal with right-wing extremism. The answers that the polling institute Pollytix collected on behalf of the campaign network Campact are clear in most cases.

A clear majority of Germans support a ban on the AfD state associations in Thuringia, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, which are classified as right-wing extremist by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Overall, 59 percent of those surveyed described such a ban as a “very good idea” or a “fairly good idea”. In contrast, 38 percent of those eligible to vote support such a ban according to the survey rate as “bad” or “rather bad”.

Survey on the ban on AfD state associations

Very good idea 37 Rather good idea 22 Rather bad idea 19 Very bad idea 19

The strongest support for a ban on these three East German AfD state associations is among those who Greens or vote for the SPD. However, there is less support for this proposal among those surveyed who would vote for the CDU, CSU, Left or FDP in a hypothetical federal election next Sunday. Those who agree to it also show a skeptical attitude towards such a ban Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW).

Survey on dealing with AfD and right-wing extremism in the context of Correctiv research

The survey also included questions about the research center report Corrective about one Conspiratorial meeting of right-wing extremists in Potsdam in November. AfD politicians as well as individual members of the CDU and the conservative Values ​​Union took part. The Austrian right-wing extremist Martin Sellner said he spoke about “remigration” at the meeting. This term is usually used by right-wing extremists to describe the forced departure of large numbers of people of foreign origin.

According to the survey, 78 percent of those surveyed said they had heard or read about the revelations. Of these, 68 percent expressed concern about the content discussed there. But how can right-wing extremism be combated? A slight majority of those surveyed are in favor of banning the AfD at the federal level. 26 percent, on the other hand, think this is a “very bad idea”.

Survey on the ban on the AfD at the federal level

Very good idea 32 Rather good idea 18 Rather bad idea 20 Very bad idea 26

According to the survey, almost two thirds of those surveyed are concerned that the AfD could become the strongest party in one of the state elections in Thuringia, Saxony or Brandenburg in 2024. 45 percent say they are “very worried,” while 18 percent are still “somewhat worried.” The fact that the AfD could take part in the government after one of the East German state elections in 2024 worries 61 percent of those surveyed.

80,000 Hessians protest against the right

A total of 60 percent of those surveyed reject cooperation between democratic parties and the AfD. It is exciting to look at the results according to voting intention. This shows that BSW voters are still divided on this issue. The following list shows how the rejection of cooperation with the AfD is distributed in detail:

Greens: 91%

Left: 89%

SPD: 85%

CDU/CSU: 73%

FDP: 70%

BSW: 50%

Campact comments on the AfD survey

For Campact, the survey is proof that people in Germany see politics as responsible across all parties. “It should show a clear edge against the AfD,” explained managing director Felix Koch. “The vast majority of people demand a robust democracy, which fights the AfD with every legal means possible.”

Note: The polling institute Pollytix surveyed 1,530 eligible voters aged 18 and over nationwide from January 19th to 22nd online. The maximum error tolerance is +/-2.5 percentage points.