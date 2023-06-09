Home page politics

Police officers pelted with paint leave house number 94 on Rigaer Strasse in Berlin. © Paul Zinken/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Islamist attacks and right-wing terrorist acts of violence such as the murder of Walter Lübcke have long been perceived as a threat. But many also see left-wing extremism as a danger.

Berlin – A majority of 59 percent of German citizens believe that left-wing extremism in Germany is currently a danger. People in this country feel personally threatened by right-wing extremism, left-wing extremism and radical Islamists in almost equal measure. This is shown by the results of a representative survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency.

Accordingly, 32 percent of Germans see a rather high risk of left-wing extremism. 27 percent of those surveyed think that there is actually a very high risk here. 26 percent of citizens perceive a low risk. Only four percent of those surveyed said that left-wing extremism posed no danger at all. Eleven percent of Germans had no opinion on the question “How high, if any, do you think the danger that left-wing extremists currently pose?” had no opinion.

Judgment against Lina E. shortly before the survey

A few days before the survey, left-wing extremist Lina E. had been sentenced to five years and three months in prison. The Dresden Higher Regional Court found the 28-year-old from Kassel guilty of several attacks on right-wing extremists who were members of a criminal organization. Three co-defendants received sentences of between two years and five months and three years and three months. The defendants have appealed their convictions.

In the days after the verdict was announced, there were protests by sympathizers in several cities. There was violence against police officers. After the riots in Leipzig, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) said: “The senseless violence of left-wing extremist chaos and rioters cannot be justified by anything. Anyone who throws stones, bottles and incendiary devices at police officers must be held accountable for them.”

She announced: “The security authorities of the federal and state governments will continue to keep the violent left-wing extremist scene in focus in the coming days and weeks and will intervene consistently when criminal and violent crimes occur.”

56 percent feel personally threatened

The pollsters also asked about personal concern. Here the question was: “To what extent, if at all, do you personally currently feel threatened by the following forms of extremism in Germany?”

According to a survey, around 56 percent of Germans feel personally threatened by left-wing extremism. 36 percent of those surveyed stated that they felt little or no threat here. At 61 percent, the proportion of Germans who feel personally threatened by right-wing extremism is slightly higher. 31 percent of the participants in the survey saw little or no threat from right-wing extremism. This assessment was particularly common among people who stated that they had voted for the AfD in the last federal election.

No east-west divide

There are no significant differences between the responses of respondents in East and West. Germans with and without a migration background also feel equally threatened by right-wing extremism. However, since only people who are eligible to vote for the Bundestag were surveyed, the results do not reflect the complete opinion of the adult resident population.

64 percent of Germans currently feel personally threatened by Islamism and Salafism. 28 percent of those surveyed saw little or no concern for themselves. With this form of extremism, the perception of a personal threat among people with a migration background is slightly lower than among people who have no family history of migration. dpa