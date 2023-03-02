NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Most members of the Group of 20 (G20) strongly condemned the war in Ukraine on Thursday, with only Russia and China disagreeing, India, the bloc’s current president, said after a meeting of ministers. of G20 Foreign Affairs in New Delhi.

India’s “chairman’s summary and outcome document” after the meeting largely stuck to the language used in a similar statement it released after a meeting of G20 finance leaders last week. Also at that meeting, Russia and China disagreed with statements condemning the war.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Reporting by Shivam Patel)