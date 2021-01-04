Two weeks, three weeks or even into February? Before the conference between the Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states, it becomes clear that the lockdown that was decided in mid-December will be extended until at least the end of January. According to information from the Tagesspiegel, a majority of the countries pleaded at a round of the heads of the state chancellery over the weekend to extend the shutdown of public life until January 31.

Only a few country representatives wanted to leave it open for the time being whether an extension of just two weeks would not be possible. What is certain is that beyond January 10th – until then the decision from mid-December will last – the cuts will remain, especially the closings of restaurants and shops and the contact restrictions.

However, there is one exception: the complete closings at schools and daycare centers are to be lifted. From when and in what form, however, remained unclear on Sunday. There has not yet been an agreement as to whether there will be nationwide agreements or whether the states will proceed independently. The education ministers of the federal states want to discuss this again this Monday.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) expressly spoke out in favor of extending the general lockdown to January 31. In his country, the infection rate is still higher than the national average.

That applies even more to Saxony. Therefore, the Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer (CDU) is in favor of a longer-term extension. “Instead of a hunch and a hoot between relaxation and restrictions, I advocate being consistent and having strong nerves. An extension of the lockdown in Saxony until at least the end of January is therefore inevitable, ”he told Tagesspiegel.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The left-wing Prime Minister of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, also spoke out on Sunday for the extension to the end of the month. Ramelow even wants to tighten the lockdown in Thuringia in view of the high infection levels. He suggested that the cabinet limit people’s range of motion to 15 kilometers around their place of residence.

Now comes the “toughest phase of the pandemic”

The lockdown in December made it possible to slow down the rapid increase in new infections, said the CDU politician. “However, we mustn’t be lulled into a false sense of security. We are in the toughest phase of this pandemic. ”Kretschmer added that the experience in neighboring countries showed that early loosening leads to a surge in infections.

In the northern countries in particular, the infection rates are below average. But nowhere, with the exception of individual districts, have they fallen below the value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days – the upper limit, below which, according to the December resolution, easing should be considered again.

“We need secure foundations”

In some countries they still want to wait a bit. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) told Tagesspiegel: “I can of course understand that prime ministers from countries with significantly higher incidences than Lower Saxony are demanding an extension until the end of January. For in the truest sense of the word ‘far-reaching’ decisions, we also need secure bases.

Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) made a similar statement. In view of the continued high number of infections – Weil expects “real values” that are higher than those reported – the Lower Saxony head of government also assumes that “there is unfortunately no room for easing – we will have to extend the lockdown.” Concerning the appointment, he said: “In the end we will certainly come to an understanding on this matter.”

Experts are still involved

The assessment of selected scientists about the nationwide infection rate, which will be discussed on Monday, plays a role in the federal-state round with Angela Merkel on Tuesday. Some country leaders want to wait for these dates to come before they finally make their decision.

The uncertainty is increased because, due to the lower number of tests over the holidays, the actual status of the infections is unclear. In addition, it is not yet clear how far the virus variant from Great Britain, which leads to more infections, has already spread in Germany.

From when will face-to-face classes again?

As far as the opening of schools and daycare centers is concerned, it is still controversial when the complete closure ends and in what form one can come back to more face-to-face classes. While some of the states led by the SPD, but also the black-green ruled Hesse, want to quickly return to teaching at schools and away from home tuition in a graduated process, the Bavarian government in particular is skeptical here and apparently also knows the Chancellery behind it.

Berlin wants to stay with the school closings until January 17th, as school senator Sandra Scheeres (SPD) had announced in the Tagesspiegel.

Several options for gradations

But so far there have not been any specific resolutions for a nationwide coordinated approach. The options are a division according to age groups – face-to-face tuition for younger people, home tuition for higher classes – or alternating tuition, i.e. the division of classes into face-to-face and home groups.

Weil said in general: “The high numbers of infections will of course also have an impact on what happens in schools. Schools and daycare centers are also part of society. If the lockdown has to be continued, restrictions are to be expected there too. “