More than half of Americans are in favor of an investigation against the son of the incumbent US President Joe Biden Hunter. This is evidenced by published on November 28 results survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports.

“A new nationwide survey showed that 62% [американских] voters approve House Republican investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign deals.

It is specified that the initiative was not supported by 34% of respondents, 23% of whom are categorically against the investigation. Most of all, according to Rasmussen Reports, the idea was not approved by Democratic voters, while among Republican voters, the investigation was positively assessed by 86%.

The poll was conducted on November 22 and involved 1,000 American voters. The error was about 3%.

Earlier, on November 17, Republican James Comer, a member of the House Oversight Committee, announced that Joe Biden and his family members would be investigated for alleged participation in international business schemes. He noted that the investigation will include possible cases of fraud and corruption.

On October 14, former White House employee during the Ronald Reagan administration, political commentator Paul Craig Roberts, told Izvestia that Hunter Biden could be charged with tax crimes and false testimony when buying weapons. He believes that nothing threatens his father’s political career, since the FBI will not risk investigating more serious crimes.