A profusion of bills against “fake news”, “disinformation” and “hate speech” are being processed in this post-pandemic period in western countries such as Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom, challenging the broad understanding of freedom of expression in countries like the United States. The Republic of Ireland stands out for having two pressures for this type of expansion of state control over the expression: one internal and the other from the European Union, of which it has been a member since 1973.

Bill 105/2022 moves forward in the Irish bicameral parliament, known as the Oireachtas, which aims to “amend the law prohibiting incitement to violence or hatred towards a person or group of persons on account of certain protected characteristics” — which include age , disability, ethnicity, religion, nationality, sexual orientation and gender (identity). It makes it a crime to “endorse, deny or trivialize genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes against peace”, enshrining a rule already in force that “combats certain forms and expressions of racism and xenophobia”, in addition to other prejudices. If passed, it would replace the Prohibition of Incitement to Hate Act 1989.

PL 105 has already passed the Irish Chamber (Dáil) and is in the second stage of evaluation in the Senate (Seanad). If passed, it would also make convictions for hate crimes easier by allowing prosecutors to use swear words, hand gestures and symbols as evidence.

The deputy since 2013 and Minister of Justice since 2020, Helen McEntee, who introduced the project, claims that hate speech is not contained in freedom of expression as it makes people shut up out of fear. “We are horrified when we hear of homophobic, racist and otherwise hateful incidents in this country,” she said in October. “We know that some people live in constant fear of abuse simply because of who they are,” she added. “Abuse”, in this case, can also be translated as “insult”.

speaking to the newspaper euronews, the Irish Civil Liberties Council (ICCL), a human rights organization founded in 1976, said it generally supports the proposed changes to the country’s legislation, but that “more explicit defenses of freedom of expression in the draft” are needed. Furthermore, the ICCL is against a provision that would make it a crime to “possess and prepare material that could incite hatred”, and proposes that “other forms of hate speech that may cause profound offense but do not reach a criminal threshold should be be countered in other ways, including education and monitoring”.

The parent company of the newspaper The Irish Independent, the INM, expressed support for PL 105, saying that “the right to freedom of expression is not absolute”. Speaking to the Irish Department of Justice, the company added that the proposed legislation is especially relevant to online content and material disseminated on social media.

popular rejection

Elon Musk, the billionaire who pledged to restore free speech to Twitter when he bought the social network last year, condemned the Irish bill as “a massive attack on free speech”, he said. Donald Trump Jr., one of the sons of the former American president, said that the PL is “insane”.

Minister McEntee said the project was created after “wide public consultation and research”. However, as indicated by the Irish news site grip, a 2019 poll by the Department of Justice indicated that a majority of Irish people disapprove of criminalizing “hate speech”. Citizens could submit text responses. “A total of 73% of respondents did not support the government’s plan to ban hate speech,” inform

O grip. “Many have argued that the only valid restriction on free expression should be credible threats or incitements to violence, and that simple offensive speech should not be criminalized” — the classic liberal position behind the First Amendment to the US Constitution.

The site raised the issue with the Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, who has been in office since last December. “More than 70% do not support this type of law, but you are continuing with it anyway. Why did your government hold a public consultation if it intended to ignore the results?” asked the reporter from the grip.

“We hold public consultations because we think it’s good practice,” Varadkar replied. “The vast majority of people do not respond to these public consultations, it is important to remember, only a small portion of the population participates, so they do not reflect public opinion.” The reporter insisted on asking why the consultations are carried out, if their results can be waived. The Irish representative replied that the government is not made of polls. “So it’s just for appearances?” teased the reporter. “No,” replied Varadkar. Alternative opinion polls to the public consultation do not appear to have been carried out in Ireland.

historical parallel

How did you tell People’s Gazette in a text by Rafael Azevedo in 2021, the Weimar Republic, a democratic regime prior to Adolf Hitler in Germany, had laws that criminalized “hate speech”. As history has shown, it did not work. Flemming Rose, Danish newspaper editor Jyllands-Postenwhich drew global Muslim protests for publishing Muhammad cartoons in 2005, told the magazine New Yorker in 2015 who, while doing research for a book, discovered that “contrary to what most people think, Weimar Germany did in fact have hate speech laws, and they were enforced with great frequency.”

“The claim that the Holocaust could have been prevented if anti-Semitic expression and Nazi propaganda had been banned has little basis in reality,” explained Rose. “Nazi leaders such as Joseph Goebbels, Theodor Fritsch and Julius Streicher were all prosecuted for anti-Semitic speech. Streicher served two prison terms. Rather than deter the Nazis and tackle anti-Semitism, the many court cases served as an effective public relations machinery, giving Streicher the kind of attention he would never have found in a climate of free and open debate.” Streicher’s journal, Der Sturmer, was confiscated or had its editors taken to court “at least 66 times”. This only increased the fervor of his supporters. “I have never been presented with evidence for the proposition that hate speech laws are an effective instrument to prevent violence,” concluded Rose.

It was precisely the State, the entity chosen by defenders of new limits on expression today to control expression in the name of protecting vulnerable groups from “hatred” or ordinary citizens from misinformation, the biggest perpetrator of “fake news” at the time. Famously, the Nazis abused state disinformation to manufacture consensus among Germans. In the infamous “Geiwitz Incident”, for example, around the time of the invasion of Poland in 1939, German SS soldiers dressed up as Polish soldiers and faked an attack on a German radio station near the border. Fraud was used by the Nazi dictatorship as an excuse to justify the invasion, which marked the beginning of World War II. If all Germans had agreed with the Nazis, no fraud would have been necessary. A lesson from history is that powers given to the state under one government, however well-intentioned that government may be, can easily be abused by a next government with less noble intentions.