Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback / Twitter

Control of the US Senate can only be defined in December, when the second round between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will be held on the 6th.

According to projections by the American press, with 99% of the votes counted, neither of them will be able to obtain more than 50% of the votes (there was a third candidate in the dispute), which will require a supplementary vote.

In the midterm presidential elections, held on Tuesday (8), 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate were up for grabs. The occupants of 32 seats have already been defined, and for now the Republican Party has 49 seats (plus those not in dispute), while the Democrats have 48.

In addition to Georgia, Arizona and Nevada are undefined, with Democrats and Republicans leading the poll, respectively. That would leave President Joe Biden’s party with 49 seats and the opposition with 50, but the Democrats could regain a majority if they win the Georgia runoff, as Vice President Kamala Harris, as Senate president, could vote in cases of a tie.

In the House, where all 435 seats were up for grabs, Republicans already have 203 seats and need just 15 more to secure a majority. Democrats have secured 187 seats for now.