The four coalition parties VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie want government officials to be banned from having TikTok on their work phone. The parties state this after the US Senate voted unanimously in favor of a similar ban in the United States at the end of last year. This has the support of a parliamentary majority.

“We should not be naive and follow the path of the American government,” said CDA Member of Parliament Evert Jan Slootweg in the parliamentary debate on data ethics in the national government. The Member of Parliament is very concerned about data protection among civil servants.

In the US, the Senate wants for security reasons that TikTok can no longer be used on the work phones of government officials. There is a lot of fear in the United States that TikTok and parent company ByteDance could share information from American users with Chinese authorities. FBI director Christopher Wray warned last month that Chinese companies are required by law to share information if the Chinese government wants to. See also Historic Schabowski question: Journalist Riccardo Ehrman has died

D66 also wants a ban, Hind Dekker-Abdulaziz said in the debate. The VVD agrees. “When in doubt, the motto is not to cross, so that is why we support this proposal from the CDA,” says VVD MP Hawre Rahimi.

Ban also for children?

The ChristenUnie is ‘obviously in favor of a ban’, says Nico Drost. “But let’s get on with it right away. If it is not good enough for civil servants, then why should it be for our children.”

State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Digitization) understands and shares the concerns of the House. She will investigate whether the cabinet wants to ban TikTok for all government employees. Van Huffelen will inform the House as soon as possible whether or not that ban will be introduced, she said in the debate.

There have been many concerns about TikTok in the Netherlands for some time now. Earlier, the ChristenUnie called for the app to be completely banned from the Netherlands. At the request of the VVD, the House will soon speak with experts about the dangers of the app. See also United States Millions quit the US in March - Job vacancies reach record highs

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.