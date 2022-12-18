TOKYO (Reuters) – A majority of Japanese reject raising taxes to fund military expansion, Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing a news agency poll after the government announced Japan’s biggest military expansion since World War Two.

Japan on Friday announced a $320 billion military spending plan to buy missiles capable of hitting China and preparing the country for any conflict as North Korea tests missiles, China’s claim on Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoke fears of war.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this month that his government would not raise taxes for the next fiscal year starting April 1, but would raise them in stages through fiscal 2027 to secure funding to expand the Japanese budget. defense.

He said Japan was at a “turning point in history” and that military expansion through cost cutting and tax increases was “my response to the many security challenges we face”.

Nearly 65% ​​of respondents to Kyodo’s poll opposed raising taxes on military spending, while 87% said Kishida’s explanation of the need to raise taxes falls short.

The poll also showed support for Kishida’s government unchanged from the previous month, at 33.1%, the worst level since October last year.

The government’s five-year plan, once unthinkable in pacifist Japan, would make the country the third-highest military spender in the world, behind the United States and China, based on current budgets.

(By Junko Fujita)