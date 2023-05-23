Minister Carola Schouten (Pensions) is prepared to give pension funds until 2028 to switch to the new pension system. With this promise, the CU minister meets the objections of the Senate, which is afraid that the transition is going too fast. The Pension Act therefore seems to be able to count on a large majority in the vote next week.

