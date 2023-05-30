Some time ago I wrote an article in which it was analyzed whether listening to the radio today (in the year 2023) still made sense, to make a long story short with Majority Fitzwilliam 3 not only can we say that the answer is yes, but that there are also other things to know about it, but let’s go in order.

Majority Fitzwilliam 3 as it appears

Majority Fitzwilliam 3 looks like a black box with two knobs and a series of keys, one knob will be used for the menu, the other for the volume; has a small screen that will act as a menu on the left side of the interface.

The keys are the classic “backward”, “forward” of the “memorable” days of CDs to understand each other, quite standard.

The device is not particularly bulky and is designed to fit, for example, on furniture that also holds televisions, given that it is also designed to act as an “amplifier” for televisions or video game consoles, but we’ll talk about this shortly.

Not only the internet but also traditional radio

Although the name of the product reads “internet radio”, the product at the end of the fair has a number of very interesting functions, including:

Internet Radios: you can essentially connect to any radio station on the planet via an internet connection (Wi-Fi), for example if you understand a foreign language well, English for example, you can easily listen to podcasts and online radio in English, the same if you are outdoors abroad you can listen to Italian radios via an internet connection; Traditional radio: the classic radio fm fortunately it is not missing, plus it also has the most modern frequencies DAB and DAB+; Bluetooth: Do you need to listen to something on your phone and you don’t have the connection or do you want to watch TV with good sound but you don’t have the optical cables to do it and the TV supports Bluetooth? Great, you basically have a relatively inexpensive stereo system via Bluetooth connection; Connecting to Spotify: although it is always an internet service, there is also the possibility of connecting directly to Spotify, obviously after registering and possibly paying for a subscription; Remote control: Want to listen to music, but don’t want to get out of bed? Very well, there’s the remote control, a function to mention because it seems obvious but it’s not; Auxiliary: the auxiliary allows you to play audio from external sources (for example from your smartphone or PC with two male jack cables) on the device via, precisely, a cable. In this way, as in the case of Bluetooth, it is possible to use these devices as an audio input source; USB: well if you have audio files (for example MP3s) on a USB stick, you will be able to listen to them, a classic that is always useful; Optical input: Often used to connect devices such as DVD/Blu-ray players, game consoles, or televisions to a radio or external audio system that supports this type of input. In short if you want to have nice audio on your PlayStation 5, this can be an option; RCA connector: for slightly more dated cases; Coaxial cable output: this connector output can support both digital audio signals, such as 5.1 surround sound, and analog audio signals, and is commonly used to connect DVD players, Blu-ray players, televisions or games consoles to a radio or external audio system which supports this type of connection and Majority Fitzwilliam 3 is obviously no exception; Timer: yes, Majority Fitzwilliam 3 can also act as an alarm clock, bearing in mind that many clock radios are difficult to configure and often the FM signals can be disturbed, this can be an interesting solution for a good awakening; Headphone jack: do you want to listen to some music or the recording that you need because you have to study it well? No problem, there’s a jack where you can put headphones or earphones.

Not just music

As you could see from the descriptions above, the possibilities of using Majority Fitzwilliam 3 there are so many, from a simple stereo device a real stereo system for your television, or your PlayStation.

Small note: it will not be possible to listen to music or audio sources with Majority Fitzwilliam 3 if you do not have speakers or earphones, it may seem obvious, but a user who is not used to audio technology could ask questions like “but where is the audio?” or “because you can’t hear it” and it is therefore good to specify that the cases will have to be purchased separately.

Intuitiveness, yes but no

Majority Fitzwilliam 3 has more or less an intuitive menu, surpassed the stumbling block of the Wi-Fi connection, because you have to stand there with the knob or the remote control to set it calmly (there is no keypad on the interface of the device or on the remote control, unfortunately) , the rest runs incredibly smooth.

Surfing on internet radio is a very intuitive process even for those of a certain age; on the other hand, it could be cumbersome to record both FM and DAB/DAB+ traditional radio presets as well as “juggling” to change the radio station.

This remains a not indifferent sore point because if on the one hand the device is easier to use in some aspects, on the other Majority Fitzwilliam 3 tends to make the more “classic” functions cumbersome.

For the same reasons listed for Wi-Fi and the radio station preset function, the Spotify service on Majority Fitzwilliam 3 could initially be a bit difficult to configure, precisely because you have to enter the account with the associated password.

The small screen positioned on the left doesn’t really help, but once you get over this account and password obstacle, Spotify’s learning curve also goes downhill.

Reception

We can’t talk about radio if we don’t talk about reception, well, the antenna is just the classic one for AM, FM radio and radio waves in general, traditional radio reception (both DAB/DAB+ and FM) however it could depend a lot on the geographical area where you live, since Italy is one of the countries with the most radio signals and consequently interference to the world in the radio field.

It is a caveat to make as many may blame the Majority Fitzwilliam 3 for poor reception when this is not the case.

Conclusion

Although in some situations it may lack intuitiveness, Majority Fitzwilliam 3 remains one of the best audiophonic products of recent years, since it can be used not only for online radio and classic offline radio (FM, DAB/DAB+), but it can lend itself to a series of more or less creative uses at an audiophonic level (karaoke, listening to audio books, hands-free for the telephone when house, etc.).



If you wish, I’ll leave you the links on Amazonfrom which you can buy it.