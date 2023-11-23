Fixed costs are just like goldfish: they grow to the space they have. If you have a higher income, you will pay more tax, you will probably buy a larger house plus a larger car and so the costs will increase. You may get higher traffic fines with an expensive car, but otherwise prints remain just as expensive. And not everyone thinks that is right.

Radar conducted a survey about traffic fines among 27,000 Dutch people. The respondents are divided when it comes to income-related fines. A small majority (57 percent) believes that we should not adjust the amount of the fine to income. The rest believe that it is best to look at the salary for minor violations.

Lower fines for lower incomes?

However, it does not explicitly say that the fines for people with a high income should also be higher. You could also reason that the current fine amounts (and those in 2024 especially) are too high for people who are less fortunate. We are curious how many people would be in favor if you reversed the way you ask questions.

Income-related fines are becoming quite the norm in Europe. According to Het Parool The Netherlands, Italy, England and Belgium are the only European countries that do nothing at all with income-related fines. “In 2019, countries (Greece and Angola) were last added to the list of 43 countries,” the newspaper writes.

Fines must increase each time

Three quarters of those surveyed also believe that you should not immediately receive a fine. The first time a warning would be more appropriate. The respondents are strict for hard-tempered people: 90 percent believe that the fine should be higher if someone commits the same violation within a certain period.